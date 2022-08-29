Ontario International Airport expects busy Labor Day as summer travel season concludes

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air travelers making final trips this summer will have plenty of company at Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) over the Labor Day weekend.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport is expecting a busy Labor Day weekend. (PRNewswire)

According to ONT officials, the number of domestic and international travelers combined will be more than 77,000 from September 1 through September 5, 6% higher than the same holiday period last year and 4.3% more than 2019.

"It has been a great summer at Ontario International as travelers returned to our airport in higher numbers, reaffirming our place as the gateway of choice for millions of Southern Californians. The Labor Day travel estimate certainly tracks with our summer forecast, which predicted that passenger volumes would continue to surpass pre-pandemic levels," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

More than 1.7 million passengers were expected at ONT this summer, the busiest since 2008.

Elkadi noted that since the beginning of the pandemic, ONT has added new destinations including Charlotte, Honolulu and San Salvador. The airport now offers nonstop service to more than two dozen popular destinations.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to 33 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

