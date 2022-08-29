Kristen Delphos to Lead Corporate Communications, Public Relations for UL Research Institutes

Strategic communications executive with experience in tech, energy industries to grow UL Research Institutes communications teams

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UL Research Institutes announced the appointment of Kristen Delphos as vice president of corporate communications and public relations.

UL Research Institutes Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Relations Kristen Delphos (PRNewswire)

As UL Research Institutes expands the scale and scope of its research into emerging safety risks through the newly announced $1.8 billion commitment introduced in February, Delphos will lead communications strategies that support the organization's growth and influence. This will include setting strategy that tells the story of the UL enterprise's mission of working for a safer world.

"Our organization has a rich history and an even brighter future, and to do that justice, we need an established, innovative communications leader for UL Research Institutes. Kristen Delphos is that leader," said Terrence R. Brady, president and CEO of UL Research Institutes. "Kristen has served as a communications executive in industries that have been greatly improved by safety science, so she's seen firsthand the impact safety science research can have in changing how we live and work. We are pleased she has joined us to help articulate how our organization furthers scientific discovery and advances the shared mission of the UL enterprise."

Delphos' work will also include expanding the UL Research Institutes global communications strategy. She will further establish relationships with key external stakeholders — from policymakers and regulators around the world to academic partners and nongovernmental organizations — in connection with other UL enterprise leaders.

"The pace of technological change continues to accelerate, which makes our mission of working for a safer world more important than ever before," Delphos said. "As I join to lead communications and public relations for UL Research Institutes, I'm inspired by the magnitude of our opportunity to impact the safety of our communities."

Delphos has experience in all facets of marketing and communications, with expertise concentrated in the technology and energy industries. She most recently served as vice president and head of global marketing and communications at Dematic, a $5 billion intelligent automation solutions company with more than 12,000 employees in over 27 countries. There, she developed and implemented the company's global integrated marketing, branding, and corporate communications strategy. In her three years at Dematic, the company doubled its employee headcount and revenue.

Prior to Dematic, Delphos served as head of communications for Electrical Products Industrial Solutions at ABB, previously GE Industrial Solutions, where she created and executed a comprehensive communications strategy for the $2.7 billion business unit.

Earlier in her career, Delphos spent time at ADT, GE Distributed Power Services, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, communications consultancy Brand X Communications and UPS. Delphos earned a B.A. in economics from the University of Massachusetts.

Outside of work, Delphos is a member of the Forbes Communications Council. She was part of the Atlanta Women's Foundation's Inspire Atlanta class of 2020, where she earned the top fundraising achievement. She is also the author of the children's book "Hashtag Gets Healthy … and Hits the High Jump," published in 2016. Delphos has an interest in health and well-being and is certified as an integrative nutrition coach and in mindfulness-based stress reduction, including facilitating workplace mindfulness.

About UL Research Institutes

UL Research Institutes is a leading independent safety science organization with global reach. Dedicated to exploring vital questions related to public safety, we sense and act on risks to humanity and our planet.

Since 1894, our trusted research has engaged the ingenuity of top minds across scientific disciplines to engineer a safer and more sustainable world. Science builds the knowledge required to mitigate increasingly urgent safety problems like environmental and chemical pollution or artificial intelligence inequities — and our rigorous, objective investigations uncover that knowledge.

In collaboration with a global network of scientists and safety professionals, we define the safe and sustainable use of things ranging from legacy materials to new and emerging technologies. Our discoveries support the development of practical standards and policies by UL Standards & Engagement. Together, we are advancing safety science for the greater good.

Discover more at UL.org

Contact:

Mimi Bhattacharyya

Director, Strategic Communications

Mimi.Bhattacharyya@ul.org

UL Research Institutes (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL Research Institutes