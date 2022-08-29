Delta Faucet Company Earns J.D. Power Certification for Customer Service for Phone Support

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Faucet Company has earned the prestigious J.D. Power Certified Customer Service distinction for providing an "outstanding customer service experience" to customers who call the company for phone support. The organization earned the certification following a rigorous evaluation process and survey of customers' recent experiences with contact teams.

"At Delta Faucet Company, we pride ourselves in providing exceptional support to our customers and installers, and are honored to receive this important recognition," said Ken Roberts, President at Delta Faucet Company. "We are thrilled to have a world-class team helping transform our consumers' experience with water and achieving this certification is a moment for us to celebrate," added Roberts.

To become certified, Delta Faucet Company achieved a customer satisfaction score that exceeded J.D. Power's cross-industry benchmark of high performers and exceeded J.D. Power's standards for executing best practices for customer service.

"This is an exciting moment for us as we work hard to ensure all contact teams are equipped with industry-leading tools, training, and coaching so they can effectively and efficiently meet customers' and installation partners' needs," said Rhea Zink, Senior Quality Assurance Specialist at Delta Faucet Company. "Earning the Certified Customer Service distinction from J.D. Power demonstrates how Delta Faucet Company continues to elevate the standards for service in the industry," added Zink.

For more information about the certification, visit jdpower.com/ccc.

About Delta Faucet Company

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Delta Faucet Company is a leader in faucets, bath and shower fixtures, and related accessories. The company's legacy faucet and fixture brands include Delta®, Brizo® and Peerless®, are now joined by Kraus®, which brings a top sink brand and another leading faucet brand to their product portfolio, and Steamist®, which adds a full line of steambath, sauna products and digital shower systems. Combining design and innovation, Delta Faucet Company's extensive product line suits both residential and commercial buildings.

Delta Faucet Company exists to transform experiences with water. From inspiring kitchen and bath environments, to smart and simple water usage, Delta Faucet Company innovates living and work spaces. The company does this while addressing today's environmental concerns, reducing our ecological footprint through improved manufacturing processes and creating products that provide innovative water delivery solutions.

Delta Faucet Company is a place where passion flows. From the design of smart solutions, to the way employees interact with suppliers and customers, the company's efforts come to life in their products. For more information about Delta Faucet Company, visit deltafaucetcompany.com.

