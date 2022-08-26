PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RareMed Solutions was recognized as the fastest-growing healthcare company, and the sixth fastest-growing company overall, in the Pittsburgh region by Pittsburgh Business Times as a part of their Fast 50 award program. Yesterday, RareMed Solutions leadership joined other influential entrepreneurs at the Pittsburgh Business Times Fast 50 Award Ceremony held at the Westin, Pittsburgh for the unveiling of the rankings.

RareMed Solutions' CEO Dr. Gordon Vanscoy and President Dr. Douglas Gebhard accept an award as the Fastest-Growing Healthcare Company as part of Pittsburgh Business Times' Fast 50 program. (PRNewswire)

RareMed Solutions Recognized as Fastest-Growing Healthcare Company in Pittsburgh .

The Pittsburgh Business Times holds the Fast 50 Awards annually to recognize the top 50 fastest growing private companies in the greater Pittsburgh region. This year's Fast 50 analyzes business growth from 2019 to 2021, and within that time, RareMed Solutions generated nearly 200% growth in annual revenue. The company's tremendous growth is the result of its mission to transform the lives of patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions by accelerating access to biomedical breakthroughs. RareMed delivers innovative technology and team-driven solutions to biopharmaceutical manufacturers seeking to promote access to therapies.

Chairman and CEO, Dr. Gordon J. Vanscoy commented,

"Being recognized as the fastest-growing healthcare company in the region, as well as one of the top-10 fastest-growing companies overall, by Pittsburgh Business Times reaffirms our sustained commitment to continued innovation on behalf of our partners and patients. In 2018 when my leadership team at PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy took the #1 spot on Fast 50, I challenged the RareMed leadership team to vie for this honor. I am proud to say that they have delivered; and they have big plans to continue to deliver into the future."

RareMed is proud to achieve this growth while maintaining unparalleled employee satisfaction. The company has been recognized for multiple consecutive years in top workplace surveys coordinated by both Pittsburgh Business Times and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. RareMed's employee satisfaction directly translated to patient satisfaction; the company received the highest Net Promoter Score of all independent specialty pharmacy entities in MMIT's fourth quarter 2021 patient satisfaction survey, the last quarter in which RareMed participated.

RareMed Solutions is the nation's only concierge patient services provider. RareMed partners with biopharma to transform the lives of patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions by accelerating access to biomedical breakthroughs. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, RareMed offers case management, co-pay, coupon and financial assistance programs, reimbursement support, nursing support, healthcare professional education, patient adherence and education, and non-commercial pharmacy dispensing services to all 50 states. RareMed also develops innovative technology solutions to support the industry, including the award-winning RarePath™ suite of pharmacy hub technologies. The company has a breadth of experience developing, transitioning, and maintaining therapy-specific solutions that ensure unparalleled manufacturer and patient satisfaction. RareMed's undivided concierge-level focus, high caliber associates, fully dedicated teams, and sophisticated proprietary technology enable it to address the unique needs of patients suffering from rare and devastating conditions.

RareMed Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/RareMed Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RareMed Solutions