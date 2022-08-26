Miami Beach Now Has Michelin Star and Recommended Restaurants, Making Miami Spice Twice as Nice this Year

As a culinary mecca, Miami Beach is home to a diverse selection of award-winning, travel-worthy cuisine by up-and-coming and legacy chefs

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a seat around the table for all in Miami Beach, as the destination provides a selection of hidden gems, "mom and pop" shops and now, Michelin rated dining experiences. Catering to travelers with discerning palates, Chefs and restaurateurs continue to double-down on Miami Beach's appeal and natural inspiration for all things cuisine, featuring a fusion of Latin American, Cuban, Caribbean, Southern and American style, all set amongst the shoreline and vibrancy of the city. From tableside performances at Michelin recommended MILA to fresh seafood at Prime Fish, foodies will find the perfect opportunity to explore a variety of menus during Miami Spice, offering specialty tastings for lunch and dinner through September 30th.

"Our seven-mile stretch is home to signature and world-famous restaurants, including legendary dining destinations like Joe's Stone Crab, Carbone, Nobu and now, a collection of Michelin star rated and recognized concepts," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "During Miami Spice, 80 Miami Beach restaurants participate, inviting culinary lovers to discover menus that feature the finest of ingredients and innovative techniques. Miami Beach's recent influx of new restaurants is a testament to the ever-growing demand to deliver stellar dining experiences and unique menus."

Offering three-course tasting menus, Miami Spice is one of the hottest and most delicious times to visit Miami Beach. Just this summer, the regarded Michelin Guide debuted in Florida, bestowing Michelin Recommendations to six Miami Beach restaurants participating in Miami Spice including MILA, Los Fuegos and Pao by Paul Qui at Faena Miami Beach, Hoja Taqueria, Hakkasan and Estiatorio Milos. While not offering specialty menus, two Miami Beach institutions, Stubborn Seed by Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford and The Den at Sushi Azabu, were recognized with one Michelin Star, making them a must-add to any travel itinerary.

Foodies on a mission can make flavor-packed plans that pair perfectly with any palate through the end of next month. Start with Southern tradition with a twist at Yardbird, a Miami Beach staple for fried chicken and inventive cocktails for more than a decade. Take a trip to an under-the-radar storefront for incredible Korean BBQ at Drunken Dragon. Don't be confused by the exterior, they are, in fact, open! Is any trip to Miami Beach complete without a stop at a celebrity favorite? Check out Strawberry Moon at The Goodtime Hotel for playful plates and cocktails. Finally, go for the scene at Chotto Matte, the hidden, open-air Peruvian restaurant serving up Nikkei cuisine located just off of Lincoln Road.

"Food and travel go hand-in-hand. Miami Beach has always been a melting pot of flavors and an exchange of cultures rooted in the tradition of dining. We invite visitors to take advantage of Miami Spice to connect with our city's diverse culinary scene," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "Those looking for restaurant and dish recommendations can follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram for a taste of this limited-time menu experience."

