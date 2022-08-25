Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care Offers Local Seniors a Short-Term Stay of Respite Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living is offering local seniors a short-term stay, known as Respite Care, at their newly-constructed Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care Community. Respite Care is ideal for seniors recovering from a hospital stay, needing care while a caregiver is away, or simply for those individuals wishing to experience firsthand the extraordinary service and amenity-rich environment at Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land.

Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care offers respite care to local seniors seeking a short-term stay. Respite care provides a private room with full access to community amenities and care at Watercrest Fort-Mill Indian Land. (PRNewswire)

During a respite stay, individuals enjoy a private apartment with full bath, complete community amenities and services, Chef-prepared meals with dietary accommodations, scheduled transportation, laundry services and 24/7 licensed nursing care. Watercrest also offers their exclusive Live Exhilarated™ programming, a unique approach to healthy aging based on achieving personal wellness through seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

"A short stay of respite care gives seniors the opportunity to engage in new activities in a safe environment, while also allowing caregivers a much-needed break from the demands of caring for a loved one," says Tammy Mullins, Senior Executive Director of Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land.

Watercrest Fort Mill – Indian Land offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. The innovative design of the community includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Residence showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Ideally located at 8154 English Clover Lane, Watercrest Fort Mill – Indian Land is located in one of South Carolina's fastest growing communities. For community information, call 803-882-2139.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

