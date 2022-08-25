Tower Fund Capital Enters Into Agreement With Axylyum Charter

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axylyum Charter, the parent company of the growth enablement product, AXY Wrap™, has entered into an agreement with Tower Fund Capital. Effective September 1, 2022, all loans within the Tower Fund Capital portfolio are optioned through Axylyum Charter's exclusive product.

Tower Fund Capital is led by Ed Gitlin, a veteran in the NYC real estate and lending space. With over three decades of experience, beginning with his previous company, which he sold to Realogy while at the top of its game with a revenue in excess of $650 Million, Ed established Tower Fund Capital in 2012. Tower Fund Capital is headquartered in New York City and Ed has positioned his latest venture as a leader in nationwide asset-based direct lending. With over $1 Billion in funding, Tower Fund Capital has filled an unparallel niche in the private lending sector.

"True market leaders have an innate ability to monetize their portfolios in every market. By securing their portfolio with AXY Wrap™, Tower Fund Capital is not only positioned for growth, but they are able to access capital at a significantly decreased cost. We are proud to partner with such a forward-thinking organization that understands the value of our product," stated Serge Petroff, CEO of Axylyum Charter.

AXY Wrap™ acts as a safeguard for retail and wholesale private lenders. In the event of default, Axylyum Charter acquires the distressed asset at 100% of the origination price.

"By working with Axylyum Charter and having AXY Wrap™ at our disposal, Tower Fund Capital has positioned itself not only to secure our balance sheet against future market volatility but to continue our tremendous growth in 2022 and beyond. We have already begun mapping out our growth plan for next year and look forward to utilizing the other client benefits Axylyum provides," stated Ed Gitlin, Principal of Tower Fund Capital.

Axylyum Charter has been featured in numerous notable publications such as Real Estate Weekly, Mortgage Orb, National Mortgage News, Mortgage Banker Magazine, and Globe Street. In 2021, they achieved significant notoriety by being recognized by The New York Real Estate Journal as 'Company of the Month.'

Axylyum Charter is a proud member of the American Association of Private Lenders and the Mortgage Bankers Association.

ABOUT AXYLYUM CHARTER:

Axylyum Charter has disrupted the commercial lending space with its growth enablement product, AXY Wrap™. Specifically designed for private money lenders, AXY Wrap™ supports portfolio expansion by removing the risk of default.

For more information about AXY Wrap™, visit www.axylyum.com.

ABOUT TOWER FUND CAPITAL:

Tower Fund Capital was established in 2012 to capitalize on the decades of real-estate experience of its founders. With exclusive programs that are specifically designed to securely maximize borrowers' access to capital, Tower Fund Capital is a nationwide leader in asset-based lending.

For more information about Tower Fund Capital, visit www.towerfundcapital.com.

