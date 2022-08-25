Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Collaborates with VillageMD to Expand its High-Quality Primary Care Offering in the Commonwealth

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) today announced a collaboration with VillageMD, which is a fast growing national provider of value-based primary care services through its subsidiary, Village Medical. This engagement allows VillageMD to expand its innovative primary care offering in Massachusetts.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (PRNewswire)

VillageMD is building a network of convenient, accessible primary care practices in the Commonwealth that provides patients with a seamless and differentiated experience focused on disease prevention, chronic condition management, and healthy lifestyles.

"VillageMD's commitment to value-based care aligns with our vision to promote quality health care that's accessible, equitable, and affordable," said Dr. Sandhya Rao, chief medical officer and senior vice president at Blue Cross. "Like Blue Cross, VillageMD is dedicated to meeting the needs of Massachusetts' diverse patient population with primary care doctors and advanced practice providers who are focused on coordinated care that improves health outcomes."

Under the arrangement, Blue Cross and VillageMD will work together to develop innovations in primary care that advance their shared commitment to improving the quality and affordability of care as well as the patient experience. Additionally, VillageMD will ensure Blue Cross members have timely access to primary care appointments at its practices.

"At VillageMD, we know that solving America's health care crisis cannot be done alone. Relationships like this are critical to the success of transforming health care for the future, and Blue Cross allows us to reach more patients with high quality, coordinated primary care," said David Hatfield, D.O., president of Village Medical.

Dr. Hatfield noted that Village Medical physicians and advanced practice providers are focused on developing a deep and empathetic relationship with each patient while providing a coordinated and connected care offering to Massachusetts residents.

Through a unique collaboration, VillageMD and Walgreens are providing coordinated primary care and pharmacy services through Village Medical at Walgreens practices. Village Medical physicians and Walgreens pharmacy team members work together to coordinate care for patients including chronic conditions, as well as everyday illnesses and injuries.

VillageMD operates in 22 markets with more than 300 practices managing the health care of more than 1.6 million patients. The primary care provider accepts most insurance including Medicare.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( bluecrossma.org ) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube, and LinkedIn .

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 22 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is a leading participant in CMS innovation programs and will apply to participate in the upcoming ACO REACH model, which helps providers deliver better outcomes for patients and create healthier communities through value-based care. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts