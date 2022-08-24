Tips to Help Keep Teens Safe on Roads

2022-23 School Year Kicks Off, Teens Nationwide Hit Highways



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than eight million teens on the road as the 2022-23 school year kicks off nationwide, setting your children up for success behind the wheel is a priority.

The odds that your teen motorist will be in a crash increases 400 percent when they are distracted by their phone. Brightway Insurance has tips for parents preparing their children to get behind the wheel. (PRNewswire)

Motor vehicle research specialists with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta say the number one cause of teen deaths in the United States is motor vehicle fatalities. Atlanta Metro region insurance agent Curtis Caldwell shares tips with his neighbors to help keep their children driving safely. "Our kids need to be set up for success," Caldwell said. "The numbers show about seven teenagers die on America's roadways every single day. We need to do all we can to prepare our youngest group of drivers to be as safe as possible."

Caldwell owns Brightway, The Caldwell Agency in Cumming, Georgia. A provider of auto insurance coverage for drivers of all ages in his North Georgia town, Caldwell sees the latest data that all families should be aware of before turning over the keys to their teen motorists. He notes, "It's the mobile device that has some of the most shocking numbers. The chances of your teen motorist being in a crash increases 400 percent when they are distracted by their phone."

According to Caldwell, here are some things your teen driver can do to make safety their top priority this school year. "It all begins with wearing your seatbelt," Caldwell added. "Nearly half of all teens who die in an auto accident aren't wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash."

Wear Your Seatbelt

Remove Distractions - Mobile Devices, Having Teenage Passengers, etc…

Be Alert, Not Drowsy - No driving late at night or while impaired

Leave Early – Avoid the need to drive faster to arrive on time

Pay Attention to Speed Limits and School Zones

Use Turn Signals – Give other motorists time to respond to what you are doing next

Adjust the Driver's Seat and Mirrors, as needed

Limit Off-Hour Driving – Latest CDC data shows that 40 percent of fatal teen motor vehicle crashes take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In addition to accident awareness, it's very important that teen drivers have an emergency kit packed in their vehicle. Among the items that should be a top priority are a cell phone charger, first-aid kit, flashlight with batteries, basic set of tools, jumper cables and a blanket.

"It's all about making sure your teen is prepared for the situations they may face behind the wheel," Caldwell said. "Driver inexperience is one of the main causes of teen crashes and related injuries."

