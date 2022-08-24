Einstein Bros. Bagels Treats Dogs to Week of Free Doggie Bagels in Celebration of National Dog Day

The PAWpular bagel brand invites furry friends to fetch the free Doggie Bagel deal

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros. Bagels is treating man's best friend to free doggie bagels for a week to celebrate National Dog Day. Only available for a limited time, the renowned bagel brand will offer free doggie bagels with the purchase of any Egg Sandwich or Chorizo Breakfast Burrito, a deal that will really get those tails wagging!

Einstein Bros. Bagels logo (PRNewsfoto/Einstein Bros. Bagels) (PRNewswire)

What's the first thing you do when you get up in the morning? Get your hot cup of coffee and feed your dog, pet your dog and play with your dog. Your furry friend is a part of your morning routine, so Doggie Bagels are the perfect addition to your dog's daily schedule.

"We all know dog parents love to spoil their pups in any way they can," said Hector Briones, Chief Marketing Officer at Einstein Bros. Bagels. "Dogs are like our babies, and we would do anything for them, right? They eat with us, sleep with us, and maybe even go to work with us. Doggie bagels are just another way to show how much we love them."

The Treat Your Dog to Breakfast deal is offered in-bakery with a coupon, online using code FREEDOG, or through the Einstein Bros. app as a reward. This deal is the perfect opportunity to invite your pet's other four-legged buddies to your favorite neighborhood bagel bakery (outside only) and make it a pup patio party!

Following the Treat Your Dog to Breakfast deal, pet owners can still treat their furry friend to delicious and nutritious doggie bagels any time for just $1.39 at any Einstein Bros. Bagels location.

For more information, please visit https://www.einsteinbros.com/free-dog.

About Einstein Bros.® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bakery known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese shmear. Also serving a variety of breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and catering, Einstein Bros.® Bagels has 690 locations throughout the United States. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast-casual restaurant companies, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. To learn more, visit www.einsteinbros.com.

