Noe's latest release is inspired by his passion for cooking, infused with family traditions and blended with his love of whiskey

CLERMONT, Ky., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery and creator of Little Book® Whiskey, is proud to announce the sixth installment in his acclaimed annual, limited-release series – Little Book Chapter 6: "To The Finish."

EIGHTH GENERATION MASTER DISTILLER FREDDIE NOE RELEASES SIXTH CHAPTER OF LITTLE BOOK® WHISKEY SERIES – “TO THE FINISH” (PRNewswire)

The name of this year's chapter is inspired by Noe's passion for both whiskey-making and cooking, and more specifically, his curiosity for how flavors come together to complement each other.

"From generation to generation, the kitchen has always been a place where my family comes together to share traditions including my dad teaching me to cure meat and working to perfect my grandfather's sausage recipe. These memories ultimately led to my pursuits around the grill," said Noe. "My love for cooking and grilling, along with my obvious love of whiskey, has inspired my work in the rackhouse, and you'll see that poured into Chapter 6."

Noe uses the traditional method of smoking hardwoods to create different aromas and flavors in food, and he's applied that same method to the whiskey-making process, using unique wood staves and barrel techniques for Chapter 6. This process brings different characteristics together to create a final blend that has a perfect balance of flavors.

"To The Finish" is a blend of five liquid streams all distilled under Noe's watchful eye. The 4-year-old Straight Malt Whiskey liquid streams all start as the same American Single Malt Whiskey but are aged separately with different wood staves and barrel techniques to impart a unique taste profile. Once the liquids are individually dumped, they are blended back together in different ratios before a 5-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon is added to create the final blend. The result is an extremely approachable liquid, even for those who have yet to try a cask strength whiskey.

Little Book "To The Finish" was developed by Noe with the following characteristics:

Blend Overview :

Proof : 117.45

Tasting Notes : Little Book "To The Finish" features flavors of rich toasted grain with hints of smoke.

Sipping Suggestions: Little Book "To The Finish" is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

"With each release of Little Book, I strive to bring any curious whiskey drinker along for the journey as I explore different flavors, aging, and blending methods," Noe explained. "For this chapter, I hope to open people's eyes to a whiskey that has a taste bigger than its individual components, and a flavor that's inspired from generations of curing, grilling and distilling."

"To The Finish" is now available nationwide in limited quantities with a suggested retail price of $124.99 for a 750mL bottle. For more information about Little Book "To The Finish" and Noe's work as Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery, please visit: www.littlebookwhiskey.com or visit us on Instagram @littlebookwhiskey.

About Little Book®

Little Book® is the first-ever product release from Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery. An annual, limited release series, Little Book features new and unique high-quality blends each year that bring to life Noe's passion for blending and his curiosity for the limitless tastes that can be achieved through the blending process. Little Book is named as a nod to Noe's childhood nickname, given to him by his family for the many qualities he shared with his granddad, Booker Noe.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark® bourbon brands and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden®, Knob Creek®, and Legent™ bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Little Book® Whiskey, 58.7% Alc./Vol. ©2022 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY.

