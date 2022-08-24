Dominion Energy Environmental Grant Applications Now Open to Nonprofit, Educational Organizations

Deadline to apply for environmental grants is Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. EST

Grants support environmental education and stewardship initiatives across Dominion Energy's footprint

Since 2003, nearly $39 million donated to projects that protect and improve the environment

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy is encouraging nonprofit and educational organizations to apply for a total of $1 million in environmental grants to be distributed this year through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. This competitive grant process is designed to support work to improve the environment and provide educational experiences in communities served by Dominion Energy.

"As a company we strive to be good stewards of our environment and natural resources. We're proud to support local organizations leading exciting and impactful programs to protect and conserve our environment," said Hunter A. Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "These grants make the outdoor spaces in our communities more accessible and sustainable."

Since 2003, nearly $39 million has been donated to projects that protect and improve the environment. Last year one grant helped the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro treat and research wild animals, while training other veterinary professionals to heal and rehabilitate injured wildlife.

"We have collected valuable information on the causes of our patients' injuries, then used the actual case histories of real patients to educate the public, inform policy makers, and address the root causes of the real threats to wildlife," said Edward E. Clark, Jr., President of the Wildlife Center of Virginia. "Dominion Energy's generous support of our general operations has been an important factor in our success and enabled us to achieve goals that serve both wildlife and humans, in Virginia and around the world."

In Chesapeake, the YMCA of South Hampton Roads put Dominion grant dollars to work teaching kids to swim so they can better appreciate the outdoors.

"We are grateful to have Dominion Energy expand our impact and elevate access to water safety through the Y's All Kids Swim program," said Jean Adler Stean, Director of Grants Management for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads. "Our local neighborhoods are surrounded by water and we want every child to experience the fun, recreation, and joy that comes with swimming but we want it to be done safely."

Another grant to Four Mile Run Park in Alexandria is helping educate young people in an urban setting about the importance of environmental stewardship.

"We much appreciate Dominion Energy's ongoing partnership in support of our Nature Explorers and Restorers program and youth internships," said Kurt Moser, President of the Four Mile Run Conservatory Foundation. "To date this year, these dollars have enabled us to provide free outdoor learning experiences to 71 Arlandria-Chirilagua youth, and conservation internship opportunities for 12 high-school students."

Nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for grants up to $50,000 to support specific projects that promise measurable results to improve the environment. Also, public and private K-12 schools in eligible regions can apply for classroom grants up to $5,000 for environmental education programs.

Eligible organizations in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Utah, Connecticut, Idaho, Wyoming and other areas in Dominion Energy's footprint are encouraged to apply.

Dominion Energy will consider grant requests that focus on one or more of the following priorities:

Educating K-12 students and the public about environmental science

Protecting and preserving natural habitats

Improving open spaces and making nature accessible

For more information and to apply visit https://www.dominionenergy.com/envirogrants

Download photos of previous grant recipients here: 2021 EES Recipients

