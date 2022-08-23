Publishing Concepts (PCI notthebigcompany) is proving to have the winning formula! Recently ranked #55 on Fortune's 100 Best Medium Workplaces™ 2022

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "At PCI, our stated company vision for the last 25 years has been to earn a spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For®, so this is a very big deal for us!" says Drew Clancy, CEO of PCI notthebigcompany.

PCI is proving to have the winning formula, recently ranked #55 on Fortune's 100 Best Medium Workplaces™ 2022!

This honor is first and foremost a tribute to our Associates' ingenuity and hard work. Happy, engaged Associates contribute at a much higher level. They are more innovative. They take better care of Clients. And, not only do they thrive in their professional lives, they also show up as better spouses, parents, and friends.

Happy Associates = Happy Clients = Happy Organization. At PCI, that is the formula for success.

"There are three things that make PCI's culture unique," Drew states. "First, we are a values-driven company. For us, this means we seek to hire people who share our values and make decisions that are consistent with our values. Second, we are crazy about learning and development. Our goal every day is to 'get better at getting better.' Third, we are big believers in servant leadership."

PCI is a servant leadership organization and empowering people to do their best work is what servant leadership is all about. This is what the leaders at PCI are challenged to do every day. Leadership is not about having all the answers. Instead, the leader's job is to serve, support, and remove obstacles so frontline Associates can do their very best. "Just as we have been inspired by great companies, we aspire to inspire other organizations to follow this path." Drew says.

PCI has also been ranked #3 in Best Workplaces in Texas™ 2022 (Small and Medium) by Fortune and #1 for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices by Top Workplaces in 2021 (under 500 employees). "DEI is not a 'program,' but rather an integral part of how we do our work," explains Drew. "Like everything else we do, our DEI initiatives are grounded in our values and creating a high-trust environment."

PCI partners with academic institutions and service organizations to engage their alumni and members. Our Inside Sales Associates update contact records and collect stories, which are used to create directories and Oral History Projects. We also sell alumni gear, collect donations and memberships for our partners.

