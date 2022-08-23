MZ announces strategic partnership with Whistleblower Security.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MZ is happy to announce a partnership with Whistleblower Security, a company that delivers flexible and modern 24/7/365 integrated Hotline and Case Management Ethics Reporting Services for public, private and not-for-profit organizations around the globe.

"This partnership allows companies to add a whistleblower channel to any IR website developed by MZ, increasing transparency and value to our clients, while complying with all regulatory demands," said Amanda Munhoz, partner at MZ.

"WhistleBlower Security is excited to partner with MZ Group and together offer companies a tool that will not only meet regulatory guidelines, but will also help them create a transparent and accountable workplace," said Shannon Walker, President, WhistleBlower Security. "We're excited to work with MZ Group to help companies fight fraud and other misconduct, but also provide teams a safe place to anonymously speak-up about any wrongs they see with confidence.

To learn more about how this partnership can benefit your company, contact us at sales@mzgroup.com

About MZ

MZ has been a global leader in investor relations services for over 22 years. Our solutions are trusted by more than 800 clients worldwide, and we have published over 2,000 IR websites. Our portfolio of intelligence and communication solutions empower our clients to remain ahead of the market by providing them with all the tools and insights they need to make effective decisions and better engage with the capital markets community.

About Whistleblower Security

WhistleBlower Security Inc. is a global provider of ethics reporting services, including a 24/7/365 Global Ethics Hotline and Case Management platform (IntegrityCounts), to provide organizations with an efficient and trustworthy ethics reporting process. Its intuitive and easy-to-use product and service offerings help employees, customers, and suppliers feel safe and secure when reporting ethics and compliance-related issues.

WhistleBlower Security Inc. is proud to be B-Corp certified, WBE Certified, and WEConnect International Certified.

Contact WhistleBlower Security info@whistleblowersecurity.com

View original content:

SOURCE MZ