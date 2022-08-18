Redpoint Cybersecurity LLP - David Duncan is Promoted to Vice President of Cyber Operations

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redpoint Cybersecurity LLC ("Redpoint") has named David Duncan as its new Vice President of Cyber Operations. As leader of the Cyber Operations team, David will have oversight over the Breach Response group as well as the Redpoint Labs team. Redpoint's Breach Response has handled the most complex and extensive ransomware and other breaches, and the Redpoint Labs group houses Redpoint's Threat Mitigation Group as well as its DevOps team.

Cybersecurity worker on computer (PRNewswire)

David Duncan is Promoted to Vice President of Cyber Operations at Redpoint Cybersecurity LLP.

Prior to his newly expanded role, David was the Technical Director for Redpoint Labs and also worked closely with and led numerous breach engagements since joining Redpoint in 2020. David has a unique perspective as he focuses on offensive cybersecurity, with over a decade of experience supporting U.S. National Defense in the Intelligence and Cybersecurity sectors. He engaged with Threat Actors in real time and also assisted clients through their recovery from nearly catastrophic ransomware events. David is a strategic, tactical and technical leader who enjoys helping organizations in their cybersecurity journey. Prior to joining Redpoint, David was a Cyber Operations Officer in the U.S. Army, where he served as leader of a Cyber Protection Team in the defense of U.S. Critical Infrastructure and Key Resources. David's key military roles allowed him to track, defend and conduct offensive operations against Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups studying their Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs), and he is now using that knowledge to secure organizations.

Russell Safirstein, President and CEO of Redpoint Cybersecurity, commented, "David's leadership and guidance since joining us more than two years ago is what led to his well-deserved promotion. It's been great watching him grow and take on a greater leadership role, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for him here."

Redpoint Cybersecurity is a human-led, technology-enabled cybersecurity firm. Redpoint's expertise spans the defense, intelligence, and Fortune 500 communities, with our teams providing commercial and US Government clients with cutting-edge solutions to emerging cyber threats. The firm's military grade cyber professionals have decades of experience in cyber operations, and apply their knowledge of the attacker perspective to facilitate efficient, effective and scalable responses to cyber breaches. Redpoint provides Digital Forensics, Incident Response Services, Threat Mitigation Services specializing in Threat Hunting, Ethical Hacking / Penetration Testing and Compromise Assessments designed to mitigate cybersecurity threats, and Risk Advisory Consulting providing secure cloud migration, security assessment and compliance road mapping, data and infrastructure protection and 24/7 managed detection and response.

For more information on Redpoint Cybersecurity, contact Anne Rusinak, Marketing Manager, at 646.531.3287, or via email at anne@redpointcyber.com and visit redpointcyber.com.

For further information:

Anne Rusinak

212.863.1327

anne@redpointcyber.com

Redpoint Cybersecurity (PRNewsfoto/Redpoint Cybersecurity) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Redpoint Cybersecurity