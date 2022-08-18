PCF Insurance Services Acquires California-Based John E. Peakes Insurance Agency, Inc.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today its acquisition of John E. Peakes Insurance Agency, Inc., a family-owned, full-service personal lines agency based in Ventura, California.

The partnership allows PCF Insurance to expand its portfolio into niche markets in the high-growth small business industries, including gym and fitness, restaurants, and apartment buildings.

Marshberry advised John E. Peakes Insurance Agency, Inc. on the transaction.

"We're delighted to welcome the John E. Peakes Insurance Agency, Inc. to PCF," says Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of PCF Insurance. "They have a proven track record serving clients for over 50 years in high-growth niche markets and will provide PCF with additional scale in Southern California. President Chad Peakes is an outstanding young leader keenly focused on agency growth."

PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering Agency Partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources throughout the U.S.

"PCF Insurance has allowed us to focus on our family of customers while looking toward future growth," says Chad Peakes, President of John E. Peakes Insurance Agency, Inc. "PCF shares our core values, and the collaboration has been exhilarating."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In 2022, PCF Insurance has completed or has under a letter of intent 104 acquisitions, continuing its industry-leading mergers and acquisitions (M&A) pace.

About John E. Peakes Insurance Agency, Inc.

Headquartered in Ventura, California, John E. Peakes Insurance Agency, Inc. has been family-owned and operated since 1969. Its mission is to "treat everyone like family." They match each client with the best coverage option from over 30 different insurance companies at first interaction and each renewal. They offer personal, business, gym, fitness studios, restaurants, and apartment building insurance options. Learn more at peakesinsurance.com.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 3,100 employees throughout the U.S. Recognized as a top acquirer by The Hales Report, ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space. Learn more at pcfins.com.

