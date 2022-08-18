National Press Club Statement on 100 Days Since Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute marking 100 days since the killing of Al Jazeera Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was reporting from the field when she was shot.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewswire)

"One hundred days after the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh we still do not have justice for Shireen, and we do not think enough has been done to ensure safety for journalists currently working in Gaza and the West Bank.

We stand with Shireen's family and her colleagues at Al Jazeera calling for an independent investigation lead by the United States to determine facts related to the killing of this American citizen and veteran journalist. We appreciate the bipartisan support of members of Congress who are speaking out on this as well.

All known evidence points to the deadly shots being fired from an area where IDF forces were stationed and had control. There is no longer any suggestion that this was crossfire or suppressing fire or involved Palestinian fire of any kind. Secretary Blinken has recently asked to begin a process to renew safety measure related to IDF use of live fire. We applaud his efforts in this matter and are disappointed to read the initial push back from Israel.

We hope that all parties can agree that the best thing to do right now is to take the shooter off duty until an investigation can take place, and to also, as a precaution. Take from the field pending an investigation, the officer who approved the deadly shot. Allowing this team to remain on duty with live ammunition puts all journalists working in the field at great risk. For whatever reasons, they ignored clear markings that Shireen was press.

The Press Club announced earlier this month our plans to recognize Shireen August 31 at the National Press Club by presenting her family with The President's Award during our National Press Club Awards Dinner. We have learned today that the family will be represented by Lina Abu Akleh who will speak at the event after receiving the award for her aunt.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

Contact:

Bill McCarren

wmccarren@press.org

(202) 662-7534

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Press Club