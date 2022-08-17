Spark Dental Management Ranks No. 699 on the Inc. 5000 Annual List

Dental Support Organization Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies with Three-Year Revenue Growth of nearly 900%

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Spark Dental Management, a leading Dental Support Organization (DSO), was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 699 overall and 42nd among companies in the Health Services category. This is the fifth year that an affiliate group of Spark Dental Management was included in this prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Spark Dental Management was named to Inc. Magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in America. This is the fifth year an affiliated group of Spark Dental Management has made this prestigious list. (PRNewswire)

Dental Support Organization Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies with 3-Year Revenue Growth of nearly 900%.

The theme of this year's Inc. list was "Winning in a Time of Change". The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"I'm incredibly proud of our organization and honored to receive this award," said Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Donnell. "In this time of change, it takes an outstanding group of employees, both in our affiliated practices and within the management team, to overcome the myriad of challenges we face in our industry. This award speaks volumes about our employees to be able to demonstrate such growth."

Spark Dental Management saw a year of abundant growth in 2021. Through de novo builds and strategic acquisitions, the dental support organization grew to more than 70 practices and expanded its geographic footprint to seven states. Spark Dental Management now has locations in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Delaware, and Indiana.

"2021 was a busy but very exciting year for us, partnering with Rock Mountain Capital, building an incredible team, and growing our footprint from 10 locations in one state to over 70 locations in seven states," said Dr. Jason Hartman, Founder, President and Chief Orthodontic Officer of Spark Dental Management. "With the collective team we have in place now across all of our practice groups, I'm excited to see where the future takes us."

Spark Dental Management is a multi-specialty dental support organization that provides complete business and operational support services for its affiliated practices. The DSO currently supports 70 pediatric dental and orthodontic practices in seven states as well as five outpatient ambulatory surgery centers, a unique and critical component in solving access to care challenges.

The DSO is a model organization for the delivery of high-quality dental services, recognized for its superior patient care, customer service, and staff. Its mission is to provide exceptional and appropriate dental care to its patients while educating and facilitating a lifetime of excellent oral health.

About Spark Dental Management

Spark Dental Management provides the highest level of comprehensive business and operational support services to 74 affiliated pediatric dental and orthodontics locations in seven states. The company was founded as Spark Orthodontics in 2010 by Dr. Jason M. Hartman with a keen focus on delivering the highest quality patient care. From financial management to human resources and marketing, our professionals work to improve patient experience and expand access to dental care. Spark Dental Management is a portfolio company of Rock Mountain Capital. For more information, visit www.SparkDentalManagement.com

About Inc. Magazine and the Inc. 5000

Since 1982, Inc. magazine has produced the celebrated Inc. 5000 list. Rankings are determined according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2021. Qualifying companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2021. This year's full listing can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Contact:

Joe Lichty, Vice President of Marketing

JLichty@SparkDentalManagement

484.787.2908

Spark Dental Management (PRNewswire)

Spark Dental Management ranked No. 699 on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies, and No. 42 among the listed Health Services companies. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spark Dental Management