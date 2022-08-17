Making Sustainability a Priority at the World's Largest Fishing Trade Show

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AFTCO displayed its sustainability initiatives last month at ICAST – the world's largest fishing trade show – and took home four New Product Showcase Best of Category awards. However, the real showstopper was the 50-by-30-foot booth constructed entirely of recycled cardboard, reinforcing their sustainability efforts.

For media, buyers, and industry insiders fortunate enough to walk the aisles of ICAST, it was hard to miss the recycled cardboard structure displaying visuals of key product releases and ways to take action towards sustainability and environmental stewardship. With this booth, AFTCO asserted itself as an industry leader at the forefront of sustainability.

To build this unique booth, AFTCO enlisted the help of Spain-based architecture and eco-design firm Cartonlab. The Cartonlab team has pioneered bringing creative and sustainable environments to life.

After the show, AFTCO worked with the Orange County Convention Center and Freeman exhibitor services to ensure their booth was properly recycled. Freeman dismantled the booth and the OCCC team collected the corrugated cardboard materials for recycling at their on-site facilities.

"We were thrilled to be contacted by Matt Florentino from AFTCO about recycling their booth, made entirely of cardboard," said Katerina Chagoya, Orange County Convention Center Sustainability Coordinator. "We worked with Matt and the Freeman team to make sure that the AFTCO booth went to our cardboard recycling stream. Thanks to that decision, sustainability for this exhibit was easy to accomplish. Whenever event clients and exhibitors go above and beyond like this, working alongside the OCCC Sustainability team to divert waste, it brings a real positive energy."

"Truly, AFTCO made the biggest impact by simply deciding to have a fully recyclable booth. That decision removed hundreds of pounds of items from the landfill. It symbolizes a huge win for our environment, and the opportunity to reduce emissions associated with the landfill and the events industry. We hope exhibitors can look to AFTCO's booth as a prime example of what a more sustainable future in the industry can look like."

"We applaud AFTCO's commitment to reuse and recycle across their business platform's," said ASA Trade Show Vice President Blake Swango. "What people may not know is that a wide variety of items used at ICAST, such as the aisle carpeting, are also reused. We expect to see more of this in the years to come."

AFTCO's Sustainable Product and Packaging

Along with the tradeshow booth, AFTCO showcased sustainability in the form of new product updates in fabrics and packaging. By 2023, approximately 40% of AFTCO clothing will be made with recycled fabrics. This number is anchored by 2022 ICAST New Product Showcase Award recipients, the Cocoboardie Boardshorts and Ankle Deck Boots.

Beginning this year, all new purchase orders for AFTCO sportswear are shipped in poly bags that are made of recycled materials and utilize 40% less plastic. AFTCO tackle lure packaging will consist of recycled cardstock and feature no plastic, eliminating the clamshell that many lures are packaged in.

About AFTCO

Family owned and operated, the American Fishing Tackle Company (AFTCO) represents unparalleled quality, performance, and reliability when it counts most. Worn across the globe, AFTCO's performance fishing clothing and best fishing rain gear is designed to handle the harshest elements. Our passion for the outdoors goes beyond our product offering because of an unwavering commitment to help protect our fishing resources and angler rights. Through our 10% Pledge to Protect and Conserve, your purchase of any AFTCO product directly supports conservation initiatives.

