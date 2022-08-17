COSM UNVEILS PLANS TO DEVELOP ITS FIRST-EVER PUBLIC VENUE IN HOLLYWOOD PARK

Leading Technology Company Brings the Future of Immersive Experiences Directly to Consumers

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Park , the largest urban mixed-use mega development under construction in the Western United States, announces a new signed tenant, Cosm, a global leader in experiential media and immersive technology, which will introduce its first public venue in Hollywood Park. The forthcoming location will be the first venue of its kind to bring entertainment to life by utilizing Cosm's revolutionary domed and compound curved LED technology. Guests will be able to directly experience immersive content through the company's proprietary, best-in-class technology that seamlessly bridges the gap between virtual and physical realities.

As part of Hollywood Park's retail district, the venue will showcase a 26.6-meter diameter LED dome in a 65,000 total square feet facility that can hold up to 1,700 guests. Programming at the venue will include live sports and entertainment, experiential events and content, immersive art, music, and more.

"We look forward to Hollywood Park being the home of Cosm's first venue. Their modern venue design and immersive LED technology will create a one-of-a-kind entertainment offering for our guests and our community," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "Integrating dynamic companies like Cosm into Hollywood Park's retail space furthers our goal to create a tenant mix that is not only unique to Hollywood Park, but also delivers extraordinary experiences for our community."

With 75 years of experience in immersive entertainment, Cosm's vision for its first public venue stems from its pioneering experience and innovation in dome design, pixel management, 3D and real-time rendering, and high-resolution live video workflows for planetariums and amusement parks around the world.

"We're redefining the way the world experiences content and up-leveling fandom by opening our first Cosm venue in the center of the entertainment capital of the world," said Jeb Terry, Cosm's CEO and President. "For decades, we've powered some of the most iconic and entertaining experiences for our partners around the globe. Now, we're powering our own. Cosm isn't just a place, it's a feeling. It's the energy of the crowd, the exhilaration of sitting courtside at the biggest sporting events, the thrill of standing front row at your dream concert, the intensity of being enveloped in immersive environments that you have to experience to believe. Cosm is bringing that to life – first in Los Angeles, then around the world."

"Cosm is providing an immersive and interactive canvas for partners and creators to showcase new and existing content in a way the world has never seen," continued Devin Poolman, Cosm's Chief Product and Technology Officer. "From our live 8K immersive production to real-time technology that leverages gaming engines like Unreal, to the architectural and interior designs and engineered build of our physical venues, our vertically integrated platform seamlessly intersects the digital and physical worlds. Cosm is a portal that can transport you anywhere, anytime, real or imagined, and it is completely reinventing entertainment as we know it."

Construction for Cosm's Los Angeles venue, designed by HKS, will begin in the fall of 2022.

Hollywood Park will become a city within a city with its recreational outdoor parks as its social heart. When complete, Hollywood Park will include up to five million square feet of creative office space, an exceptional retail district reaching up to 890,000 square feet, a 300-room hotel, and up to 2,500 sophisticated new residences. The expansive outdoor-oriented districts will border a six-acre artificial lake while being interlaced with 25 acres of tree-lined public parks and open space.

The first phase of Hollywood Park's retail district will total 500,000 square feet, with 320,000 square feet scheduled to open spring 2023. Hollywood Park's newest tenants feature concepts including Inglewood-based, family-owned juice bar Antojitos Martin; Grilled Fraiche from South LA restaurateur Peace Love Reedburg; Residency Art Gallery, which is a platform for artists of color; the latest venture from the founder of Inglewood's Three Weavers Brewing Company; Long Beach, Calif.-based Iconix Fitness; and Red Bay Coffee, an artisanal, black-owned coffee shop headquartered in Oakland, Calif.

About Hollywood Park

Spanning nearly 300 acres, Hollywood Park is the largest urban mixed-use development under construction in the Western United States. Anchored by an 890,000-square-foot retail area and surrounded by creative office space, Hollywood Park offers new sophisticated residences, public parks, a lake, and premier entertainment venues. The mixed-use development is all linked by walkable paseos and plazas and centered around the newly completed 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium, one of Los Angeles' most striking architectural structures. Stylish residences and a modern open-office campus will complement the entertainment and retail district, creating a world-class destination for both local and international guests. Located just six miles off the coast, a short drive from LAX and the City of Inglewood's future Crenshaw/LAX Line, Hollywood Park is poised to become an iconic global destination for millions to enjoy. For more information, please visit www.hollywoodparklife.com.

About Cosm

Cosm, based in Los Angeles, California, is the leading experiential media and immersive technology company redefining the way the world experiences content. With 75 years of leading experience, the company creates the richest immersive experiences around the globe with proprietary technology and state-of-the-art venues that seamlessly bridge the gap between virtual and physical realities, expanding the realm of what's possible. For more information, visit http://www.cosm.com/newsroom.

