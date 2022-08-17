Award winning digital agency YONDER announces key partnership commitment with leading Web3 platform Vatom

Partnership to bring powerful Web3 capabilities to digital, mobile, and social media innovation for brands.

LOS ANGELES and JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vatom™, a leading Web3 company based in California, today announced its selection as the lead Web3 platform partner of prolific digital agency YONDER. YONDER, a subsidiary of WPP plc, will leverage Vatom's best-in-class Web3 capabilities to create new value for brands seeking to unlock the power of the burgeoning ownership economy. With this partnership, Vatom will become the core Web3 platform for YONDER's Immersive Web and Smart NFT service offering.

"Having executed several successful projects using the Vatom platform, the decision to fully commit to this partnership was a no-brainer," said Rick Joubert, CEO of YONDER. "We will continue to integrate Vatom technology into our own tech stack to complement the significant investments we've been making in talent and skills development in the Web3 space. YONDER shares Vatom's unique vision for the future of brand-consumer engagement and value exchange – this has been key to our collaboration to date and lays an important foundation for the future of our partnership," concluded Rick Joubert.

The announcement follows shortly on the heels of a first-ever electric vehicle launch in the metaverse, the VolvoVerse. A collaboration between multiple WPP agencies including YONDER in support of the launch of the Volvo XC40 Recharge in India, this project leveraged Vatom's Web3 platform to enable a highly successful launch at scale in a developing market – with access to the VolvoVerse made possible via no more than a personal computer or Smartphone.

"YONDER possesses a rare understanding of how Web3 technology will revolutionize the digital media landscape, and we're thrilled that they have taken a long-term view on us as their primary Web3 partner," said Eric Pulier, founder, and CEO of Vatom.

About Vatom

Vatom is the first feature-complete Web3 platform, built with an easy-to-use no-code, plug-in architecture that enables a new form of customer engagement. With our platform companies can create their own virtual spaces, distribute a simple, consumer friendly Web3 wallet, create, buy, sell, exchange smart NFT's, and launch their own branded marketplaces and social tokens. What Salesforce is to the Enterprise we are to Web3.

Please visit www.vatom.com for more company information.

About YONDER:

YONDER is a full-service digital agency with offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town. YONDER has positioned itself for growth as a specialist solution provider to brands and agencies in the Web3 and Meta ecosystems and has made significant investments in capacity to support this positioning. The agency has a high-quality portfolio of direct and indirect clients and counts a robust team of software engineers, UX specialists, Web3 creatives, digital media strategists and managers and community managers among its growing team of almost seventy passionate professionals. For more about YONDER, visit www.yonder.co.za and follow @Yonder_ZA on Twitter and LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/yonder-za/

