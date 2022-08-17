AlphaGraphics celebrates franchisees at 52nd annual conference

Franchise owners given opportunity to network while exploring educational and tech solutions

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, recognized top franchisees and discussed plans for the future recently during its 52nd annual conference at the Hyatt Regency in Denver.

"AlphaGraphics wouldn't be the brand that it is today without a combined effort from both our franchise owners and leadership team," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Our annual conference gives us an opportunity to celebrate the hard work of our franchisees while also discussing ways we can continue to thrive."

Several awards were given out at this year's conference, including:

Franny: Lou Malooley , Georgia

Rising Star : Clayton Authement , Texas

Most Improved: Todd Bone , Texas

Project of the Year: Gregg McDonough , Utah

Community Impact: Ken and Barbara Adams , Texas

Community Advocacy: Natalie Knight , Utah

Top Overall Sales: Lynn Nelson , Idaho .

In addition to the awards ceremony, there were several networking events held throughout the conference, including technology expos on Aug. 4-5.

"We love recognizing our franchisees for the tremendous job they've done all year, but the annual conference also gives them a space to network and learn from other franchise owners under the AlphaGraphics flag," McPherson said. "They have the chance to discuss different strategies and develop new goals that could help them build their business once they returned home. It's a tremendous event all around, and we love hosting it every year."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit http://www.alphagraphics.com.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk

