PrizePicks Named the Fastest-Growing Sports Company in America as Part of the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

Atlanta-Based Daily Fantasy Sports Leader Ranked 66th out of 5000 in First Year of Eligibility

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest independently-operated daily fantasy sports company in North America, announced today it has been recognized as the fastest-growing sports company and 66th fastest-growing private company overall as part of the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America List.

PrizePicks named number one in the sports category for Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. (PRNewswire)

PrizePicks has transformed from an emerging startup to a prominent player in the daily fantasy sports industry.

Historically, the annual list has been a benchmark of growth and progress for emerging companies over a three-year period from when they begin generating revenue, particularly among the privately-held companies.

In past years, fellow consumer-facing brands such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and countless others have gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"To be recognized by Inc. as the fastest growing sports company in the country is a huge honor and speaks to the grit, ingenuity and determination from everybody at our organization." PrizePicks Co-Founder & CEO Adam Wexler said. "We have accomplished this feat primarily as a result of our highly-efficient customer acquisition engine and premium unit economics, all while operating near breakeven levels and primarily leveraging revenue-based financing."

Over the past three years, PrizePicks has transformed from an emerging startup to a prominent and innovative player in the daily fantasy sports industry. In addition to its explosive three-year revenue growth, notable accomplishments during the time frame include:

Registering over 1 million iOS app downloads

Offering over 60 different sports leagues for member play

Increasing total revenue by more than 600% between 2020 to 2021

Eclipsing full-year 2021 revenue within the first six months of 2022

Growing the organization headcount from 20 to more than 100, while recently being named a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Metropolitan Atlanta was represented particularly well on this year's list, with over 200 companies from the area being recognized. Other notable honorees include Calendly, SnapNurse and Stord.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL & NBA to League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Centered around selecting a fantasy roster of athletes, PrizePicks allows sports fans to pit their skills against the numbers rather than against a pool of thousands of other players. PrizePicks is currently available in the majority of the United States including top 10 markets like California, Texas, Florida & Georgia. With an existing digital footprint covering more than two-thirds of the U.S. population, PrizePicks is the most accessible type of game for the masses and has proudly paid out over $500 million in winnings during its lifetime. PrizePicks, born and based in Atlanta, GA, was recently recognized as the 2021 Fantasy Sports Business of the Year Award by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. PrizePicks is available in the App Store and Google Play or at prizepicks.com .

About the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

