LeanDNA Earns Spot on 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With three-year revenue growth of 178 percent, LeanDNA is among America's fastest-growing private companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that LeanDNA listed on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

LeanDNA Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies 2022 (PRNewswire)

"As the pandemic introduced unprecedented challenges in the global supply chain, the LeanDNA platform was a critical tool in establishing resiliency for manufacturers in the aerospace, industrial goods, automotive, semiconductor, construction equipment, and medical device industries," said Richard Lebovitz, CEO of LeanDNA. "It's an honor to help supply chain operations teams prioritize, empowering them to respond quickly to shortages while balancing inventory and delivering product."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

In 2021, LeanDNA was awarded the Supplier Innovation Award from Spirit AeroSystems, a LeanDNA customer, for helping Spirit improve business outcomes, including decreasing raw material inventory by 16% in a single year. CEO Richard Lebovitz was named Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Pro to Know of the Year for his continued commitment to empower supply chain professionals and procurement teams with tools that provide continuous value. LeanDNA was ranked 57 on the Inc. 5000 Texas list of the fastest-growing private companies.

LeanDNA is focused on empowering supply chain teams to achieve true inventory optimization by improving output and productivity. Our collaborative, cloud-based analytics enable manufacturers to minimize shortages, reduce excess inventory, improve on-time delivery, and role-based workflows. Our platform helps manufacturers unlock sustainable and resilient procurement practices that improve cash flow and minimize risk which equips them with actionable insights necessary to realign and execute towards production goals.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. The prestigious Inc. 5000 list has been produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

LeanDNA Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LeanDNA Inc