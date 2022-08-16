Hereditary Factor X Deficiency (HFXD) Survey shows unmet need in patients with rare bleeding disorder

Data presented at the 2022 Thrombosis & Hemostasis Summit of North America

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Products Laboratory USA (BPL), a leading manufacturer of plasma-derived protein therapies, today presented initial data from the Hereditary Factor X Deficiency (HFXD) in America Survey at the Thrombosis and Hemostasis Summit of North America (THSNA) in Chicago, IL.

The HFXD in America Survey is the first survey of its kind to directly assess the long and difficult journey from diagnosis to treatment for patients and caregivers suffering from Hereditary Factor X Deficiency, as well as seeks to better understand the significant disease burden, quality of life issues and other factors that impact overall care and well-being. HFXD is a rare bleeding disorder affecting 1 in 1 million individuals and this innovative survey provides valuable insight into this rare disease.

According to the survey's lead expert, Brian Branchford, MD, Associate Medical Director of the Versiti Medical Sciences Institute, Associate Investigator at the Versiti Blood Research Institute, and Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Hematology/Oncology at the Medical College of Wisconsin, the survey fills a critical gap in knowledge and understanding about patients and caregivers impacted by this rare orphan disease. "The impact of rare coagulation disorders on patients and their caregivers is often underrepresented. In addition to clinical data, it is critically important that we better understand how these disorders impact patients' health and well-being. The HFXD in America Survey is an important step along that path for clinicians who provide care for patients with HFXD."

The survey included a national, cross-sectional sample of patients with Hereditary Factor X Deficiency and their associated caregivers. Participants were recruited through Hemophilia Treatment Centers (HTCs), rare bleeding disorder patient advocacy groups, and social media. Overall, 30 patients and 38 caregivers completed the survey, which represents robust input from approximately 10% of the estimated patients with HFXD in the United States.

While the majority of patients in the survey reported receiving treatment after their diagnosis with HFXD, their current treatments varied significantly. Despite expert consensus recommendations advising clinicians to use single-factor replacement therapy for hereditary bleeding disorders1,2, only about half of patients in this survey reported treatment with single factor replacement therapy either as monotherapy or in combination with other treatments. Furthermore, approximately 1 in 4 patients in the survey reported receiving fresh frozen plasma (FFP). Perhaps of concern, many patients reported still having bleeding episodes in the four weeks prior to taking the survey, suggesting a need to better optimize their treatment plan.

Overall quality of life (QoL) and well-being were lower for patients with HFXD versus the general population, and caregivers also reported the negative impact of HFXD on QoL, although caregivers did also report high positive aspects of caregiving, including self-worth and inner strength.

"We have definitely come a long way in treating patients with HFXD," said Eric Wolford, PharmD, Vice President of Global Medical for BPL, "but the survey demonstrates significant gaps and opportunities to improve care and treatment."

BPL looks forward to continuing the analysis of this important data and publishing further insights that may contribute to helping improve the overall care and quality of life for patients with HFXD and their caregivers. Additional data from the HFXD Survey in America will be presented at the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF) 74th Annual Bleeding Disorders Conference in Houston, Texas later this month.

