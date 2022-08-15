Onbe Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2022 International Business Awards®

International Business Awards recognize Onbe as company of the year for commitment to DEI and dedication to clients

CHICAGO and PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onbe , a leading corporate disbursements fintech, today announced it has been named the winner of a silver Stevie® Award in the 19th annual International Business Awards®. The recognition is in the category of Company of the Year: Software.

Onbe is a market-leading corporate disbursements platform. (PRNewsfoto/Onbe) (PRNewswire)

Onbe's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and dedication to providing a strong customer experience are fundamental reasons for the recognition. One Stevie judge noted Onbe's impressive DEI numbers, such as an industry-leading 52% of employees and 51% of managers who identify as women or non-binary, saying that "it is obvious that Onbe is doing everything right for its employees, its community and humanity." Additionally, another judge applauded the company for its strong NPS (63) and client retention (99%), saying the stats "are promising and justify the product excellence."

"It's an honor to be recognized for our work in DEI and commitment to our clients with a silver Stevie award," said Jen Garrison, chief people officer at Onbe. "We continue to push ourselves to show up for our people and our clients. By focusing on inclusion and representation at Onbe, we ensure that employees can be their whole selves at work, which naturally leads to more innovation and a world-class experience for our clients. To be named as a leader by the International Business Awards is really something to be proud of, and we commend all the other nominees and winners in this year's awards."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year and Executive of the Year, among others. This year's competition also featured a number of new categories that recognize the achievements of individuals and organizations in social media and thought leadership.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories. Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July. Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About Onbe

With more than 25 years of industry experience and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, Onbe is a fintech that manages and modernizes customer and workforce disbursements for corporate clients ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. Onbe's team of experts and technology platform offers clients a turnkey solution to offload their entire B2C payment operations, relieving them of the cost, complexity and risk that come with orchestrating these payments in-house. Backed by top-tier investors, Onbe delivers on today's consumer expectations for instant, digital and seamless payments. To learn more, visit www.onbe.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact

Joseph Netto Marianne Dempsey Joseph.netto@onbe.com onbe@threeringsinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Onbe