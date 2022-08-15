New EarFun Air S joins award-winning earbud line with dual-pairing, noiseless studio sound, and customizable audio app.

The competitive Air earbud line gets a new addition, introducing new features, a fresh design, and a personalized audio app.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new EarFun Air S is the company's second official true wireless earbud release for 2022. With the Air S, EarFun expands on its Air line with its ambitious formula, continually pushing the envelope of what can be offered at this price point. As an expansive release, it is no replacement for the award-winning original Air which is well and alive. More so, this release serves as a continuation of an already successful, high-value formulation. The Air has proven to be an industry-recognized alternative to the Apple AirPods, and the Air S aspires to do the same. With an all-new chipset and curated app for personalizing the premium sound offered, an impressive wireless audio experience awaits audio lovers in 2022.

The new Air S will accompany the EarFun Audio App, allowing users to curate their audio experience with adjustable equalizer levels. In addition to sound customization, button mapping is also added to allow the user to reassign default inputs on the hardware. With the companion app, EarFun wants to give the listener greater control over the user experience like never before. And now with the ability to customize the sound to preference, users can reap the full benefits of the 10mm Wool Composite Dynamic Driver. EarFun says these larger drivers are out to deliver rich, potent bass that blends smoothly with a lush mid-range and a revealing treble that is clear and composed. The full-bodied sound is even better heard in the presence of EarFun's feed-forward Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) array that continually compensates for environmental noise, effectively suppressing up to 30dB.

An all-new Multipoint pairing system allows two different Bluetooth-enabled devices to be seamlessly paired with the new Air S at once. During hours of productivity or general multitasking, this prevents the irksome routine of disconnecting and reconnecting between devices in frequent use. Equipped with the flagship Qualcomm QCC3046 chip, aptX audio technology is implemented to bring definition to the Air S' wireless audio quality while increasing battery life and reducing latency over wireless connections. The low latency rating is less than 100ms, making it suitable for video and gaming experiences. To help extend its range and quality of connection the earbuds feature the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology and Qualcomm TrueWireless Mirroring Technology.

While many of the features on the new Air S are new, EarFun made sure to retain some of its best and industry-unique features for the new release. A feature unique for the segment and the price point, EarFun's perfected Intuitive Touch Controls have thankfully been carried over, which in combination with the newly developed companion app lets users interface with simplicity and flexibility. Wireless charging is thankfully standard, and when not near a wireless charger the case can be charged via USB-C. The Air S manages to offer 30 hours of playtime, with 6 hours on a single charge and an additional 24 hours using the provided rechargeable storage case. If users are unable to complete a full charge, the fast-charging feature can keep things going with a quick 10-minute charge powering up 2 hours of playback. And finally, to protect the feature-rich Air S from rain or shine is its robust IPX5 Sweat & Water Resistant technology.

EarFun was established in 2018 by a collective of experienced industrial designers, acoustic engineers, and music enthusiasts who share the common goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices. The EarFun team is driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technologies to improve the audio experience. With two CES Innovation Awards honorees and an iF Design Award in 2020, EarFun is the most awarded new audio brand.

