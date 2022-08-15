DRAYER PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS SECOND OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN BEAVERCREEK, OHIO

Five locations in Dayton area

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened today at 4400 Indian Ripple Road, giving the company a second local outpatient clinic and five in the Dayton area.

Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (PRNewswire)

The new Beavercreek-Greene Crossing clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 937-741-2880 or visit drayerpt.com.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Eric Jaynes earned a bachelor's degree in pre-physical therapy from Baldwin-Wallace College and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of St. Augustine.

Jaynes, who has 13 years of clinical experience, is certified in manual therapy, dry needling and blood flow restriction therapy. He treats joint replacements, athletes, vestibular patients, TMJ patients and injured workers.

Drayer's other area clinics comprise 2587 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek, Centerville, Springboro, and Huber Heights among 25 clinics in Ohio.

Drayer is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation