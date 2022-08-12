Rogers-O’Brien Construction Completes Jubilee Park Community Clinic located in Fair Park

Rogers-O'Brien Construction completes the Clinic at Jubilee Park, located in an area with significant healthcare disparities

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogers-O'Brien Construction (RO) is proud to have been the builder of the Jubilee Park Community Clinic, in partnership with KDC, Parkland Health and Jubilee Park and Community Center. The new, 15,000 square foot facility is in the southeast Dallas neighborhood, near Fair Park. The 62-block area has been historically underserved in accessible healthcare options, with few physicians in the area.

The community clinic will provide primary care and dental services for people of all ages. The second floor of the facility will offer mental health services, provided by Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas (JFS).

RO is proud to have constructed a premier facility with a projection to serve 3,500 patients in its first year, and 7,000 patients each year following. With Jubilee Park Community Clinic anchored in the community, residents will gain access to healthcare, improving their quality of life.

RO partnered with th+a, the architect of record, as well as RLG Consulting Engineers, in collaboration with long-time customer, KDC.

