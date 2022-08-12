DarioHealth Presents New Research Demonstrating the Ability to Support People in Rural Areas and Deliver Lasting Health Improvements

The research examines Dario's ability to improve the health of members in rural areas compared to their urban counterparts and found the solution to be equally effective

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today new research presented at the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists ("ADCES") Annual Conference being held August 11th to August 15th, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Rural residents face distinct challenges when it comes to health. Living in rural areas is often associated with poor health, which can be exacerbated by commonly cited challenges such as less access to care and lower socioeconomic status. Dario's integrated suite of chronic condition solutions is designed to help people manage their health and care between doctors' visits, something that would benefit people living in rural areas. Unfortunately, digital therapeutic solutions are often one-size fits all and not evaluated in the subpopulations who might benefit most.

The new research from Dario examined blood glucose data from members with high-risk Type 2 diabetes living in urban areas to members living in rural areas and compared average levels of glycemic control over time. The data were examined at the 1st month, 6th month and 12th month marks to understand the impact over time, and the results demonstrated that both groups significantly reduced and maintained their average blood glucose levels, with no statistical difference between the rural and non-rural members.

"Our latest research offers new perspective on Dario's solutions and the diversity of people we support. People living in rural areas are faced with more challenging circumstances than our non-rural members, and it is heartening to see that we can help them take control and enjoy meaningful health improvements as well," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD, Scientific and Clinical Director at Dario and supervisor of the studies.

"Digital health represents an enormous opportunity to democratize access to better health if we build solutions that acknowledge the unique experiences of people across the country, including those outside of urban and suburban areas. This new research shows Dario has potential to greatly improve self-care in rural populations by providing digital health tools that speak to individuals in relevant and meaningful ways no matter their location," said Omar Manejwala, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Dario.

You can learn more about the ADCES Annual Conference by visiting their website at ADCES22 Annual Conference (diabeteseducator.org).

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

