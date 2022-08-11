Swiftly Recognized for Mobile Marketing Innovation in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly®, an innovative technology company delivering integrated platforms, tools and solutions along with comprehensive retail media offerings, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Mobile Marketing Innovation Award" in the 5th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization, the program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Swiftly Logo (PRNewswire)

Swiftly is shaping the future of retail technology, specifically for brick-and-mortar partners, by offering innovative, turnkey digital solutions that fuel the technology enjoyed by popular retail and e-commerce giants to the rest of the industry, empowering them to compete and succeed in the growing digital marketplace.

Swiftly enables retailers to own the digital relationship with their in-store shoppers and to support them with a robust retail media platform. Swiftly's technology provides retailers the tools they need to attract customers and influence shopping behaviors, while also receiving their share of the retail-media market using real-time, first-party data.

Retailers can directly connect to shoppers in an engaging, targeted way through product catalog integration, customer-specific personalization, robust loyalty programs, shopping list capabilities and Swiftly's patented "SwiftLane Checkout" cashless checkout systems. Lastly, Swiftly can also connect any existing mobile app to their retail media platform or supply a dedicated team that can custom build an app in less than 12 weeks.

"We believe that today's shoppers want a truly connected and seamless experience that bridges from the app to the physical store. While customers will continue to use apps to find savings, clip coupons and check inventory, 90% of retail sales will still occur in brick-and-mortar stores. This challenges retailers to connect with their customers in a personalized and engaging way across all touchpoints," said Henry Kim, co-founder and CEO of Swiftly. "Thanks to the expertise and innovation of our team, and our plug-and-play model, we help retailers build the "mobile-first" strategy they need. This agility helps retailers catch up in a fast-moving environment and sets them up to thrive as we move into a more digital-centric world."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"A strong mobile presence is key to the survival of brick-and-mortar retailers, particularly those who are late to the retail technology game. The increased reliance on mobile apps is a trend retailers can't afford to ignore as it evolves into the primary lifeline connecting them to their customers," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "When integrated with a loyalty program, mobile apps increase store visits, builds trust and drives shoppers back to stores. Everything Swiftly creates directly connects retailers to shoppers in an engaging, targeted way. Congratulations to the Swiftly team on winning the 'Mobile Marketing Innovation Award.'"

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly offers innovative solutions that drive retail engagement and enable retailers to own the digital relationship with their customer. Swiftly's Retail Tools, Mobile Platforms, Analytics Tools, and Retail Media Network are integrated into a single unified platform, which enables retailers to accelerate sales and build loyalty while enabling brands to reach more shoppers and amplify campaigns using the power of 1st party data. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is democratizing retail technology and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace. For more information, visit www.swiftly.com.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Swiftly