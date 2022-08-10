Partnership between Talk+ and Marvion™️ to promote using Marvion's Polygon DOTs in the Talk+ app

Partnership between Talk+ and Marvion™️ to promote using Marvion's Polygon DOTs in the Talk+ app

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ) is pleased to announce that the wholly owned subsidiary, Marvion™️, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Talk+, to jointly promote the use of Marvion's Polygon DOTs in the Talk+ app.

Users of Talk+ app can use MarvionTM's Polygon chain DOTs for exclusive group chat. The benefits of the partnership include but are not limited to:

Eco-friendly transaction using the Polygon chain;

Providing user with additional channel for transaction; and

Cryptocurrency security.

According to a survey released by Visa, nearly one-third of Hong Kong people have knowledge of cryptocurrencies, reflecting the escalating use of cryptocurrency. Visa also stated that during its recent earnings call, customers made $2.5 billion in payments with its crypto-linked cards in the first fiscal quarter of 2022. Hence, a secure, user friendly, fast and diverse cryptocurrency wallet is in high demand.

TALK+ is the first application in Hong Kong that integrates instant messaging communication and cryptocurrency wallet functions. It was developed by the founder Stark Chan. TALK+ differs from other electronic wallets in that it has multiple functions, including combining wallets and instant messaging application: users can easily, quickly, and accurately transfer cryptocurrencies to friends through the address book at anytime, anywhere. Most importantly, users do not need to ask the other party to submit their transfer address in the transaction process, which provide a higher level of user privacy. User can save on expensive handling fees and transaction time, and the encrypted currency will be instantly credited to users' Talk+ account. Concurrently, e-wallet in Talk+ supports a variety of popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Dogecoin (DOGE), and you name it.

The Talk+ crypto wallet is divided in two parts: Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Hot Wallet. The DeFi wallet allows user to have their own key in their mobile. No one is permitted to have users' asset custody, let alone to transfer their digital asset. Apart from the above, DeFi wallet in Talk+ app is a one-click access to most blockchain service platforms. The Hot Wallet provides a cross-chains bridge to users, connects third-party C2C ("Customer to Customer) user trading platform, and support different blockchain networks including BEP-20, ERC-20, TRON. User can ride on Talk+ to transfer their cryptocurrency from one blockchain to another.

Talk+ is a user friendly cryptocurrency wallet application, allowing both new and veteran cryptocurrency users to manage their blockchain accounts easily. It allows users to access the metaverse and decentralized financial services as a global hub. TALK+ implements a "Know your Customer" ("KYC") system, requires real-name authentication to connect to other cryptocurrency sales service providers,, ensuring strict financial security and preventing illegal activities. By integrating Talk+ into the MarvionTM solution, MarvionTM can provide users with a safe and trustless cryptocurrency transaction environment, while maintaining a high standard of compliance with Anti-Monday Laundering (AML) and Counter Terrorist Financing (CTF) practices.

Talk+ app charges a low transaction fees which is waived during the promotional period. Talk+ app has collaborated with "Transak", a world-renowned fiat-to-crypto payment gateway, which allows users to purchase crypto currencies with credit cards easily. It is user friendly for those who are not crypto savvy. As of today, Talk+ stores 95% of users' cryptocurrency in offline cold wallets, and only 5% will remain in an online hot wallet to minimise losses in the unlikely event that the system is compromised. The partnership between Talk+ and MarvionTM also promotes ESG through the use of the Polygon chain worldwide.

Kevin Tan, CEO of BONZ commented, "We are committed to developing the world's best DOT product for intangible assets in our bid to disrupt the digital asset community by facilitating an efficient and secure crypto transferring and messaging platform. Adopting Polygona (MATIC) in Talk+ app allows us to providea much better user's experience. It is a critical milestone to make NFT easily accessible to a broader user base with Talk+."

For more information on Marvion™️ and its h-DOT offerings, please visit www.marvion.media.

About Talk+

"Talk+" not only provides an extremely high level of privacy with end-to-end encryption messaging, it's also has a multi-cryptocurrency wallet functionality whereby users can easily purchase crypto online instantly or transfer them to friends by using its blockchain wallet feature. "Talk+" supports multiple cryptocurrencies and includes several wallet securities designs and protocols. For instance, the Hot and Cold Wallet feature allows users to save on transfer fees, speed up transaction confirmation and ensure that user assets remain secure.

Features of Talk+ include (but is not limited to)

End-to-end encrypted instant messaging;

Encrypted cryptocurrency wallet; and

Economical transaction fee.

Features to Ensure Safety of the Cryptocurrency Wallet

Safe and easy to remember "private key";

Offline storage of cryptocurrency; and

Electronic Wallet indemnity Fund

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Las Vegas based mining and mineral exploration company, exploring gold and silver properties located in Goldfield, Tonopah and Comstock Mining Districts of Nevada, and the Chloride Mining District of Arizona.

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the media and entertainment industry, focusing on movies, drama, animation, comics, music, and games that provide content and entertainment to adults and children alike. Although most media and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exist in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value.

Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing media and entertainment industry and its current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible media and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

More Information about Marvion™️:

Website: marvion.media

Facebook: facebook.com/marvionmetaverse

Instagram: instagram.com/marvion.media

Twitter: twitter.com/marvion_media

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/marvion

Telegram: t.me/marvion_media

About Hybrid DOT (h-DOT)

A h-DOT is an integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each Hybrid DOT (h-DOT) contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the h-DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

For media queries, please contact:

Ms Marsella Cheng

Director, PR

media@Coinllectibles.Art

View original content:

SOURCE Bonanza Goldfields Corp.