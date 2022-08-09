Tangram Insurance Services Acquires New Empire Entertainment Insurance

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. ("Tangram"), one of the largest independent managing general underwriters and program managers in the United States, acquired Los Angeles-based New Empire Entertainment Insurance effective August 1, 2022.

New Empire is a leading insurance agency specializing in the entertainment industry. Since 2008, the New Empire team has helped thousands of production companies and independent producers identify their insurance needs and protect their productions. The company works with the top entertainment insurers to obtain the best coverage possible, at the most competitive rates, without sacrificing coverage and protection.

"We are very excited for the New Empire team to be partnering with Tangram," said James Bekhor, CEO of New Empire. "Tangram's relationships, innovation, and experience will provide acceleration to New Empire's overall program offering and commitment to the entertainment industry."

"I am thrilled to have the New Empire team join our family of specialty programs. As Tangram leaps forward, we seek programs and teams that deepen our capabilities in a specific market segment. The entertainment industry has emerged from the challenges of the past two years, and continues to show resilience and opportunity," said Rekha Skantharaja, President and CEO of Tangram Insurance Services. "We are excited to provide insurance solutions for businesses and people creating films, music, and special events. I am especially proud that our independent and entrepreneurial culture continues to resonate with our peers in the industry."

Tangram is interested in collaborating with privately held MGUs, MGAs, and program managers across the United States in order to continue its growth trajectory. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or matthewmc@heffgroup.com.

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a managing general underwriter and national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries. With 20 years of experience in the program space, Tangram partners with top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions. For more information, please visit tangramins.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.