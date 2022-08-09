Movista Welcomes Two Product Veterans to Leadership Team

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail SaaS company Movista expands its executive leadership team with C-Suite veterans Scot DeLancey, Chief Product Officer (CPO), and Madhu Kota, Chief Technology Officer (CTO). DeLancey and Kota will lead the product and technology teams respectively to drive innovation for Movista's industry-leading retail execution and mobile-first workforce management platform.

As CPO, DeLancey will guide Movista's product vision and direction from ideation to execution, with responsibility for the product strategy, product management, product marketing, and UI/UX functions. With more than twenty-five years of experience in technology and product management across several industries, he will bring significant value to Movista's product evolution.

"Product innovation boils down to one thing: solving customers' problems," DeLancey said. "I can't wait to help alleviate our clients' challenges and work cross-functionally to deliver the best product possible."

As CTO, Kota will spearhead all aspects of technology including technology strategy, product engineering, and R&D functions, ensuring Movista has the foundation to meet customers' current and future needs. He brings with him more than twenty-five years of experience in information technology and product development across various industries, from e-commerce to FinTech.

"My goal as Movista's CTO is to foster a culture of technology excellence," Kota noted. "Movista is at the cutting edge of retail software innovation. I'm looking forward to collaborating with others to build beautifully simple solutions to complex business problems."

"The needs of retail teams grow more complex every day," said Movista co-founders Stan Zylowski, CEO, and April Seggebruch, Chief Strategy Officer. "Scot and Madhu are visionaries who will enable us to push the boundaries of our software and provide complete front door, store floor, and back door control for all retail stakeholders, backed by data-driven automation sets and advanced optimizations. Our goal is to empower our clients with the solutions they need to thrive in and out of retail stores."

