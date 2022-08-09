Meet The Exclusive Sports Management Company That's Changing The Game

Endurance Sports Management, Siebert Financial & Muse Music Group partner up to host an invite only retreat.

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the weekend of July 8th, Endurance Sports Management in partnership with Siebert Financial held an exclusive retreat that hosted NFL veteran players and had a guest appearance by NBA star, Andre Drummond, at Saturday night's private party.

NFL players such as Darnay Holmes - NY Giants, Darren Hall - Atlanta Falcons and Lonnie Johnson - Kansas City Chiefs were just some of the NFL pros who came out for the weekend.

The retreat started off with a 5-star dinner at Mr. Chow in Miami Beach, Florida on Friday evening to welcome all the attendees. Saturday consisted of one-on-one time with guests, as well as educational sessions & meetings about financial literacy and life in the NFL.

Attendees were lucky enough to catch Brandon Marshall after hours for a private tour of his luxury training facility, House of Athletes. Brandon spent time talking to the athletes about the importance of investing in their body and how data and analytics is changing the game.

The weekend was capped with an incredible night of food prepared by an in-house private chef. The party was hosted by Muse Music Group at their multi million dollar recording studio.

There were a handful of brands that helped make the weekend a big success, including those who gifted products for each attendee. (See list of partners below).

Dates are already being discussed for the next event that will be hosted. Expect the best of the best when these companies collide. Everyone will be biting at the bit to get an invite.

Sponsorship Partners:

Siebert Financial - @SiebFinancial

Muse Group -@musegroupofficial

Endurance Sports Management - @endurance_management

Paleovalley - @paleovalley

High Life - @highlifepomades

SleevePal - @sleevepal_

Revelation Health - @revelationhealth

Re-Focus - @time2refocus

Trumeta - @trumeta_

Tastelli - @drinktastelli

Los Magos Sotos - @losmagossotol

Snak Club - @snakclub

Anointed Nutrition -

Electrolit - @electrolitusa

Krio Skincare - @krioskincare

Dandymen Collection - @dandymencollection

Silver Sparrow - @silversparrowlif

Monfrere - @monfrere

Endurance Sports Management has a dedicated team of Sports Management professionals that have over 30 years of experience in the industry. We've serviced clients in all aspects of sports from negotiations to endorsements.

Website: https://endurancemgmt.com/

