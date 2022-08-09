InteliChart's Healthy Outcomes Selected by ENT and Allergy Associates as its New Patient Engagement Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading patient engagement and consumer healthcare provider InteliChart is pleased to announce that ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has selected InteliChart's Patient Portal from the Healthy Outcomes patient engagement platform to optimize their patient engagement and consumer healthcare initiatives. Based in New York and New Jersey, ENTA is the nation's largest otolaryngology, allergy, and audiology private practice. The group's 300 clinicians and 56 clinical locations are all utilizing NextGen's EHR and EPM systems.

"InteliChart's API integration and supported workflows with our NextGen EHR and practice management systems was a significant contributor to our patient engagement upgrade strategy," stated Nicole Monti- Spadaccini, chief operating officer of ENTA. "We went live on the InteliChart Patient Portal in April this year and have seen a sizable increase in our portal adoption and utilization rates. We've benefited from the automated workflows InteliChart provides for portal registration, patient form delivery, and online scheduling, which has decreased manual staff efforts required to attain our patient engagement goals."

In 2021, InteliChart and NextGen Healthcare entered into an agreement to ensure the successful integration and interoperability of InteliChart's Patient Portal and NextGen's EHR and practice management solutions. Today, thousands of NextGen providers utilize InteliChart's patient portal to optimize patient engagement efforts.

As the patient experience continues to evolve, consumer healthcare expectations progress towards more active involvement and autonomy in managing their health. Today's patient is aware of provider offerings from a digital access and engagement standpoint, and this has become a foundational factor in deciding where to receive healthcare services. The patient experience has become an essential component of a healthcare provider's brand identity and serves as a key differentiator in today's consumer-driven healthcare environment.

"ENT and Allergy Associates have established themselves as a top-tier specialty organization across numerous healthcare communities throughout New York and New Jersey," said Gary Hamilton, CEO at InteliChart. "We are excited that ENTA has selected InteliChart's Healthy Outcomes Platform to ensure they deliver a patient experience consistent with their established reputation. We look forward to helping alleviate ENTA staff burdens associated with manual patient workflows and enabling them to remain focused on care delivery and improving patient outcomes."

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading patient-engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. The Healthy Outcomes platform consists of Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth. Located in Charlotte, NC, InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing 75 million patients. We integrate with 35-plus EHR products and deliver single integration API access to all the solutions on our Healthy Outcomes platform. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 300 clinicians practicing in over 55 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 100,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

