Direxion Launches First Apple and Tesla Single-Stock, Leveraged and Inverse ETF Pairs

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion , a leading provider of tradeable and thematic ETFs, today announced the launch of the first four of its single stock leveraged and inverse ETFs, listing on the NASDAQ, which allow sophisticated traders to obtain magnified or inverse exposure to the daily performance of the common stocks of Apple and Tesla.

"Our new single stock leveraged and inverse ETFs allow active traders to seek profit or hedge risk with conviction," said Direxion Managing Director and Head of Product David Mazza. "The ability to trade a Bull or Bear fund for Apple and Tesla is an excellent way for traders to respond tactically to potential company events and market sentiment."

The ETFs are as follows:

Fund Symbol Benchmark Gross Expense Ratio Net Expense Ratio* Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares AAPU Common Shares of Apple, Inc. 0.99 % 0.97 % Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares AAPD Common Shares of Apple, Inc. 0.99 % 0.97 % Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares TSLL Common Shares of Tesla, Inc. 0.99 % 0.97 % Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares TSLS Common Shares of Tesla, Inc. 0.99 % 0.97 %

* The Advisor has contractually agreed to waive a portion or all of its management fee and/or reimburse the Fund for other expenses through September 1, 2023.

As ground-breaking products built for sophisticated investors, Direxion's pairs of single stock leveraged ETFs are meant to be used for short-term trading purposes. Leveraged single stock ETFs should not be viewed as buy and hold investments, but rather trading tools for traders with a high risk tolerance. In addition, unlike traditional ETFs, or even other levered and/or inverse ETFs, these ETFs track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification.

"Direxion is excited to help meet the robust market demand for single stock leveraged ETFs from investors seeking returns that are 150% long exposure or -100% of the returns of Apple or Tesla for a single day," said Direxion Head of Sales and Distribution & Alternatives Edward Egilinsky. "This is the latest example of our firm's continued commitment to launching advanced trading tools for the active trader community."

All Direxion leveraged and inverse ETFs are intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee these ETFs will meet their objective. Please visit the Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETF Education Center , where you will find educational brochures, videos, and a self-paced online course to help you understand if leveraged ETFs are right for you.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $20.7 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

For more information on all Direxion ETFs, go to www.direxion.com, or call us at 866.301.9214.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-716-0735 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

An investment in each Funds involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Each Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with a Fund concentrating its investments in a particular security, industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Funds include Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Leverage Risk, Derivatives Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Daily Correlation/Tracking Risk.

AAPU/AAPD Specific Risks – APPL Risk: In addition to the risks associated with companies in the technology sector, Apple Inc. faces risks related to the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; managing the frequent introductions and transitions of products and services; the outsourced manufacturing and logistical services provided by partners, many of which are located outside of the United States. Additional risks include, for the Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares, risks related to Shorting and Cash Transactions. Technology Sector Risk: The market prices of technology-related securities tend to exhibit a greater degree of market risk and sharp price fluctuations than other types of securities. These securities may fall in and out of favor with investors rapidly, which may cause sudden selling and dramatically lower market prices. Technology securities may be affected by intense competition, obsolescence of existing technology, general economic conditions and government regulation and may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. Technology companies may experience dramatic and often unpredictable changes in growth rates and competition for qualified personnel. These companies are also heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights, the loss or impairment of which may adversely impact a company's profitability. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Funds.

TSLL/TSLS Specific Risks – TSLA Trading Risk: The trading price of TSLA has been highly volatile and could continue to be subject to wide fluctuations in response to various factors. The stock market in general, and the market for technology companies in particular, has experienced extreme price and volume fluctuations that have often been unrelated or disproportionate to the operating performance of those companies. Tesla Risk: The future growth and success of Tesla, Inc. are dependent upon consumers' demand for electric vehicles, and specifically, its vehicles in an automotive industry that is generally competitive, cyclical and volatile. If the market for electric vehicles in general and Tesla, Inc. vehicles does not develop as Tesla, Inc. expects, develops more slowly than it expects, or if demand for its vehicles decreases in our markets or our vehicles compete with each other, the business, prospects, financial condition and operating results of Tesla, Inc. may be harmed. Tesla, Inc. may fail to meet its publicly announced guidelines or other expectations about its business, which could cause the price of TSLA to decline significantly. Automotive Companies Risk: The automotive industry can be highly cyclical, and companies in the industry may suffer periodic operating losses. Automotive companies can be significantly affected by labor relations, fluctuating component prices and supplier disruptions. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Funds.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

