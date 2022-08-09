Darling Ingredients Inc. Delivers Another Record Quarter

Second Quarter 2022

Net income of $202 million , or $1.23 per GAAP diluted share

Net Sales of $1.65 billion

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $402.6 million

Repurchased $48.7 million of stock

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported another record quarter, with net income of $202 million, or $1.23 per diluted share for the second quarter 2022, compared to net income of $196.6 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2021. The company also reported net sales of $1.65 billion for the second quarter of 2022, as compared with net sales of $1.2 billion for the same period a year ago.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling Ingredients Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Darling Ingredients delivered another record quarter, setting an all-time quarterly high of $402.6 million in combined adjusted EBITDA," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "This quarter's outstanding performance illustrates our diversified platform of specialty ingredients and decarbonization solutions and our ability to adapt to dynamic market conditions."

For the six months ended July 2, 2022, Darling Ingredients reported net sales of $3 billion, compared to net sales of $2.2 billion for the same period in 2021. Net income attributed to Darling Ingredients for the first six months of 2022 was $390 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $348.3 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2021.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $402.6 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to $353.7 million for the same period in 2021. On a year-to-date basis, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $733.2 million for 2022, as compared to $638.5 million for the same period in 2021.

Under Darling Ingredients' share repurchase program, the company repurchased approximately 700,000 shares of common stock during the second quarter for a total of $48.7 million, bringing the total stock repurchased year to date 2022 as of July 2, 2022, to approximately 971,000 shares of common stock for a total of $65.9 million.

As of July 2, 2022, Darling had $146.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $1.4 billion available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding as of July 2, 2022 was $2.9 billion. The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 2.59 as of July 2, 2022. Second quarter capital expenditures totaled approximately $79.9 million.

On May 2, 2022, Darling Ingredients completed the acquisition of Valley Proteins, one of the largest independent rendering companies in the United States. On Aug. 1, 2022, the company completed its acquisition of FASA Group, the largest independent rendering company in Brazil. The company used cash on hand and borrowings under the company's amended credit agreement to fund the acquisitions.

Darling Ingredients reaffirms its previously announced forecast for full year 2022 of $1.55-$1.6 billion combined adjusted EBITDA.













Segment Financial Tables (in thousands) (unaudited)



Feed Ingredients Food Ingredients Fuel Ingredients Corporate Total Three Months Ended July 2, 2022









Net sales $ 1,170,347 $ 369,181 $ 110,660 $ - $ 1,650,188 Cost of sales and operating expenses 864,306 280,964 86,237 - 1,231,507 Gross Margin 306,041 88,217 24,423 - 418,681











Gain on sale of assets (964) (73) (18) - (1,055) Selling, general and administrative expenses 64,863 22,855 4,277 15,781 107,776 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 8,557 - - - 8,557 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 5,358 5,358 Depreciation and amortization 68,938 14,449 6,936 2,790 93,113 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 73,680 - 73,680 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 164,647 $ 50,986 $ 86,908 $ (23,929) $ 278,612 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 2,272 - - - 2,272 Segment income/(loss) $ 166,919 $ 50,986 $ 86,908 $ (23,929) $ 280,884











Segment EBITDA $ 242,142 $ 65,435 $ 20,164 $ (15,781) $ 311,960 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 90,611 - 90,611 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 242,142 $ 65,435 $ 110,775 $ (15,781) $ 402,571



























Feed Ingredients Food Ingredients Fuel Ingredients Corporate Total Three Months Ended July 3, 2021









Net sales $ 771,932 $ 317,031 $ 109,706 $ - $ 1,198,669 Cost of sales and operating expenses 556,424 238,539 83,110 - 878,073 Gross Margin 215,508 78,492 26,596 - 320,596











Gain on sale of assets (122) (48) (58) - (228) Selling, general and administrative expenses 54,977 25,542 4,474 14,139 99,132 Depreciation and amortization 53,971 15,850 6,698 2,703 79,222 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 125,788 - 125,788 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 106,682 $ 37,148 $ 141,270 $ (16,842) $ 268,258 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,940 - - - 1,940 Segment income/(loss) $ 108,622 $ 37,148 $ 141,270 $ (16,842) $ 270,198











Segment EBITDA $ 160,653 $ 52,998 $ 22,180 $ (14,139) $ 221,692 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 132,001 - 132,001 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 160,653 $ 52,998 $ 154,181 $ (14,139) $ 353,693

























Segment Financial Tables (in thousands) continued (unaudited)



Feed Ingredients Food Ingredients Fuel Ingredients Corporate Total Six Months Ended July 2, 2022









Net sales $ 2,049,785 $ 723,995 $ 242,742 $ - $ 3,016,522 Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,509,829 551,276 190,979 - 2,252,084 Gross Margin 539,956 172,719 51,763 - 764,438











Gain on sale of assets (1,305) (82) (57) - (1,444) Selling, general and administrative expenses 121,072 49,699 8,197 30,840 209,808 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 8,557 - - - 8,557 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 9,131 9,131 Depreciation and amortization 123,288 29,899 13,610 5,562 172,359 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 145,484 - 145,484 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 288,344 $ 93,203 $ 175,497 $ (45,533) $ 511,511 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 3,632 - - - 3,632 Segment income/(loss) $ 291,976 $ 93,203 $ 175,497 $ (45,533) $ 515,143











Segment EBITDA $ 420,189 $ 123,102 $ 43,623 $ (30,840) $ 556,074 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 177,171 - 177,171 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 420,189 $ 123,102 $ 220,794 $ (30,840) $ 733,245



























Feed Ingredients Food Ingredients Fuel Ingredients Corporate Total Six Months Ended July 3, 2021









Net sales $ 1,423,376 $ 615,096 $ 206,913 $ - $ 2,245,385 Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,031,005 464,952 154,900 - 1,650,857 Gross Margin 392,371 150,144 52,013 - 594,528











Loss (gain) on sale of assets (261) 7 (38) - (292) Selling, general and administrative expenses 107,597 50,733 9,341 28,859 196,530 Restructuring and asset impairment charges - - 778 - 778 Depreciation and amortization 108,580 30,733 12,853 5,590 157,756 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 228,013 - 228,013 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 176,455 $ 68,671 $ 257,092 $ (34,449) $ 467,769 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 2,552 - - - 2,552 Segment income/(loss) $ 179,007 $ 68,671 $ 257,092 $ (34,449) $ 470,321











Segment EBITDA $ 285,035 $ 99,404 $ 42,710 $ (28,859) $ 398,290 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 240,201 - 240,201 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 285,035 $ 99,404 $ 282,911 $ (28,859) $ 638,491













Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

July 2, 2022 and January 1, 2022

(thousands)





July 2, 2022 January 1, 2022 ASSETS

(unaudited)

Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 146,730 $ 68,906 Restricted cash

110 166 Accounts receivable, net

574,727 469,092 Inventories

578,402 457,465 Prepaid expenses

77,065 53,711 Income taxes refundable

27,330 1,075 Other current assets

57,462 38,599 Total current assets

1,461,826 1,089,014







Property, plant and equipment, net

2,237,199 1,840,080 Intangible assets, net

760,079 397,801 Goodwill

1,555,814 1,219,116 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,736,242 1,349,247 Operating lease right-of-use assets

177,328 155,464 Other assets

81,886 66,795 Deferred income taxes

16,312 16,211



$ 8,026,686 $ 6,133,728 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt

$ 32,695 $ 24,407 Accounts payable, principally trade

414,584 307,118 Income taxes payable

28,452 32,310 Current operating lease liabilities

45,498 38,168 Accrued Expenses

398,598 350,681 Total current liabilities

919,827 752,684 Long-term debt, net of current portion

2,881,134 1,438,974 Long-term operating lease liabilities

133,663 120,314 Other non-current liabilities

128,399 111,029 Deferred income taxes

397,140 362,942 Total liabilities

4,460,163 2,785,943 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value;

1,735 1,717 Additional paid-in capital

1,646,468 1,627,816 Treasury stock, at cost

(491,717) (374,721) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(400,907) (321,690) Retained earnings

2,737,887 2,347,838 Total Darling's stockholders' equity

3,493,466 3,280,960 Noncontrolling interests

73,057 66,825 Total Stockholders' Equity

3,566,523 3,347,785



$ 8,026,686 $ 6,133,728











Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Operating Results

For the Three-Month and Six-Month Periods Ended July 2, 2022 and July 3, 2021

(in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





(unaudited)

$ Change

(unaudited)

$ Change





July 2,

July 3,

Favorable

July 2,

July 3,

Favorable





2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

2022

2021

(Unfavorable) Net sales

$ 1,650,188

$ 1,198,669

$ 451,519

$ 3,016,522

$ 2,245,385

$ 771,137 Costs and expenses:

























Cost of sales and operating expenses

1,231,507

878,073

(353,434)

2,252,084

1,650,857

(601,227)

Gain on sale of assets

(1,055)

(228)

827

(1,444)

(292)

1,152

Selling, general and administrative expenses

107,776

99,132

(8,644)

209,808

196,530

(13,278)

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

8,557

-

(8,557)

8,557

778

(7,779)

Acquisition and integration costs

5,358

-

(5,358)

9,131

-

(9,131)

Depreciation and amortization

93,113

79,222

(13,891)

172,359

157,756

(14,603) Total costs and expenses

1,445,256

1,056,199

(389,057)

2,650,495

2,005,629

(644,866)

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

73,680

125,788

(52,108)

145,484

228,013

(82,529) Operating income

278,612

268,258

10,354

511,511

467,769

43,742 Other expense:

























Interest expense

(24,008)

(15,268)

(8,740)

(39,611)

(31,696)

(7,915)

Foreign currency loss

(4,412)

(684)

(3,728)

(5,512)

(1,094)

(4,418)

Other expense, net

(302)

(1,198)

896

(1,044)

(2,357)

1,313 Total other expense

(28,722)

(17,150)

(11,572)

(46,167)

(35,147)

(11,020) Equity in net income























of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

2,272

1,940

332

3,632

2,552

1,080 Income from operations before income taxes

252,162

253,048

(886)

468,976

435,174

33,802 Income tax expense

47,333

54,979

7,646

73,416

83,687

10,271 Net income

204,829

198,069

6,760

395,560

351,487

44,073 Net income attributable to

























noncontrolling interests

(2,833)

(1,487)

(1,346)

(5,511)

(3,139)

(2,372) Net income attributable to Darling

$ 201,996

$ 196,582

$ 5,414

$ 390,049

$ 348,348

$ 41,701



























Basic income per share:

$ 1.25

$ 1.21

$ 0.04

$ 2.41

$ 2.14

$ 0.27 Diluted income per share:

$ 1.23

$ 1.17

$ 0.06

$ 2.37

$ 2.08

$ 0.29



























Number of diluted common shares:

164,745

167,597





164,673

167,673

































































Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Periods Ended July 2, 2022 and July 3, 2021

(in thousands)













Six Months Ended (Unaudited)







July 2,

July 3, Cash flows from operating activities: 2022

2021

Net income

$ 395,560

$ 351,487

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 172,359

157,756



Gain on sale of assets (1,444)

(292)



Asset impairment 8,557

138



Deferred taxes

35,674

49,572



Decrease in long-term pension liability (547)

(622)



Stock-based compensation expense 13,369

14,011



Write-off deferred loan costs -

598



Deferred loan cost amortization 2,207

2,047



Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries (149,116)

(230,565)



Distributions of earnings from Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,631

2,497



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:









Accounts receivable (47,046)

(34,911)



Income taxes refundable/payable (28,834)

9,116



Inventories and prepaid expenses (95,199)

(39,992)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses 72,351

2,770



Other

(18,487)

14,327





Net cash provided by operating activities 361,035

297,937 Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures (151,478)

(126,094)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,235,537)

(2,059)

Investment in Diamond Green Diesel (239,750)

-

Investment in other unconsolidated subsidiaries -

(4,449)

Gross proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets 2,161

3,064

Payments related to routes and other intangibles (179)

(347)





Net cash used in investing activities (1,624,783)

(129,885) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from long-term debt 1,663,612

20,679

Payments on long-term debt (23,600)

(73,393)

Borrowings from revolving credit facility 777,902

207,000

Payments on revolving credit facility (937,921)

(220,000)

Net cash overdraft financing 12

16,487

Deferred loan costs (10,707)

-

Issuance of common stock -

50

Repurchase of common stock (65,887)

(75,663)

Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards (45,836)

(43,853)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests -

(2,164)





Net cash provided/(used) in financing activities 1,357,575

(170,857) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows (16,059)

(997) Net increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 77,768

(3,802) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 69,072

81,720 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 146,840

$ 77,918





























Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(in thousands)









June 30,

December 31,







2022

2021 Assets:



(unaudited)





Total current assets

$ 1,065,686 # $ 686,294

Property, plant and equipment, net

3,131,430

2,710,747

Other assets

52,324

51,514



Total assets

$ 4,249,440

$ 3,448,555













Liabilities and members' equity:









Total current portion of long term debt

$ 165,439

$ 165,092

Total other current liabilities

333,651

295,860

Total long term debt

336,743

344,309

Total other long term liabilities

17,148

17,531

Total members' equity

3,396,459

2,625,763



Total liabilities and members' equity

$ 4,249,440

$ 3,448,555





























Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture

Operating Financial Results

For the Three-Month and Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(in thousands)









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







(unaudited)

$ Change



(unaudited)

$ Change







June 30,

June 30,

Favorable



June 30,

June 30,

Favorable Revenues:

2022

2021

(Unfavorable)



2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

Operating revenues

$ 1,455,886

$ 571,859

$ 884,027



$ 2,436,578

$ 1,003,492

$ 1,433,086 Expenses:



























Total costs and expenses less





























depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

1,274,665

307,857

(966,808)



2,082,237

523,091

(1,559,146)

Depreciation, amortization and

31,317

11,995

(19,322)



57,809

23,682

(34,127)



accretion expense

























Total costs and expenses

1,305,982

319,852

(986,130)



2,140,046

546,773

(1,593,273)

Operating income

149,904

252,007

(102,103)



296,532

456,719

(160,187) Other income

722

353

369



711

411

300



Interest and debt expense, net

(3,266)

(784)

(2,482)



(6,275)

(1,104)

(5,171)



Net income

$ 147,360

$ 251,576

$ (104,216)



$ 290,968

$ 456,026

$ (165,058)

































Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:

Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA For the Three-Month and Six-Month Periods Ended July 2, 2022 and July 3, 2021







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA

July 2,

July 3,



July 2,

July 3, (U.S. dollars in thousands)

2022

2021



2022

2021





















Net income attributable to Darling

$ 201,996

$ 196,582

# $ 390,049

$ 348,348 Depreciation and amortization

93,113

79,222



172,359

157,756 Interest expense

24,008

15,268



39,611

31,696 Income tax expense

47,333

54,979



73,416

83,687 Restructuring and asset impairment charges

8,557

-



8,557

778 Acquisition and integration costs

5,358

-



9,131

- Foreign currency loss

4,412

684



5,512

1,094 Other expense, net

302

1,198



1,044

2,357 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

(73,680)

(125,788)



(145,484)

(228,013) Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

(2,272)

(1,940)



(3,632)

(2,552) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,833

1,487



5,511

3,139

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 311,960

$ 221,692



$ 556,074

$ 398,290 Foreign currency exchange impact

15,928 (1)





23,155 (2)



Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP)

$ 327,888

$ 221,692



$ 579,229

$ 398,290 DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

$ 90,611

$ 132,001



$ 177,171

$ 240,201





















Darling plus Darling's share of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA

$ 402,571

$ 353,693



$ 733,245

$ 638,491

























(1) The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the three months ended July 2, 2022 of €1.00:USD$1.06 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.78, as compared to the average rate for the three months ended July 3, 2021 of €1.00:USD$1.21 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.81, respectively.





(2) The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the six months ended



July 2, 2022 of €1.00:USD$1.09 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.79, as compared to the average rate for the six months ended





July 3, 2021 of €1.00:USD$1.20 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.80, respectively.





About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 250 plants in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2022 financial results at 9 am Eastern Time (8 am Central Time) on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Due to historically high call volume, the company is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10169154/f3a6e5cbb6.

Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder and a dial-in number and PIN that will allow them immediate access to the call on Aug. 10, 2022.

To listen to the conference call, participants calling from within North America should dial 1-844-868-8847; international participants should dial 1-412-317-6593. Please asked to be joined to the Darling Ingredients call. Please call approximately ten minutes before the start of the call to ensure that you are connected.

The call will also be available as a live audio webcast that can be accessed on the Company website at http://ir.darlingii.com. Beginning one hour after its completion, a replay of the call can be accessed through Aug. 17, 2022, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) and 1-412-317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 8664057. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in this presentation and represents, for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, interest expense, (income)/loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP. The Company evaluates the impact of foreign currency on its adjusted EBITDA. DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not reflected in the Adjusted EBITDA or the Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP).

As a result, the Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at July 2, 2022. However, the amounts shown in this presentation for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other non-recurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange impact on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

Information reconciling forward-looking combined adjusted EBITDA to net income is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of combined adjusted EBITDA to net income because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the impact of volatile commodity prices on the Company's operations, impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, depreciation and amortization and the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations for Darling Ingredients Inc. and the Company's joint venture, Diamond Green Diesel, would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flow, prepared in accordance with GAAP for each entity, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company provides a range for its combined adjusted EBITDA outlook that it believes will be achieved; however, it cannot accurately predict all the components of the combined adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

{This media release contains "forward-looking" statements regarding the business operations and prospects of Darling Ingredients Inc. and industry factors affecting it. These statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "could," "may," "will," "should," "planned," "potential," "continue," "momentum," "combined adjusted EBITDA guidance" and other words referring to events that may occur in the future. These statements reflect Darling Ingredient's current view of future events and are based on its assessment of, and are subject to, a variety of risks and uncertainties beyond its control, each of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; global demands for bio-fuels and grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat and used cooking oil finished product prices; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas("GHG") emissions that adversely affect programs like the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS") and tax credits for biofuels both in the United States and abroad; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), Highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere, such as the outbreak of African Swine Fever ("ASF") in China and elsewhere; the occurrence of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the current COVID-19 outbreak; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, SARS, PED, BSE, ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions and issues relating to the announced expansion project; risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections imposed by foreign countries; difficulties or a significant disruption in our information systems or failure to implement new systems and software successfully, risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere, including the Russia-Ukraine war; uncertainty regarding the exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward looking statements included in this release or negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. Other risks and uncertainties regarding Darling Ingredients Inc., its business and the industries in which it operates are referenced from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Darling Ingredients Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.}

Contact: Suann Guthrie

VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications

469) 214-8202; Suann.Guthrie@darlingii.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.