Oxi Fresh Continues Growing Strong Following National Expansion

The Carpet Cleaning Franchise Will Bring 65 New Locations in 2022

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, recognized as one of the nation's greenest and fastest-growing carpet cleaning franchises, has announced plans to continue their expansion throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Following its growth during the first two quarters of the year, the company aims to reach 50 new locations by the end of 2022. The carpet cleaner has already expanded to the following cities this year:

Gilbert, AZ

Cartersville, GA

John's Creek, GA

Genesee County, MI

Midland, MI

The Twin Cities , MN

Joplin, OK

Boone, NC

Albuquerque, NM

Warwick, RI

Roanoke, VI

Virginia Beach , VI

Winnipeg, Manitoba

"We are thrilled that more people are able to experience our fast-drying, eco-friendly carpet cleaning services," said Matt Kline, Director of Franchise Development. "The demand for carpet cleaning has only increased within the last few years, and we're ready to provide our services to more communities."

The Fast-Drying, Eco-Friendly Carpet Cleaner

Since opening in 2006, the carpet cleaning company has established itself as an industry leader thanks to its modern cleaning technology, eco-friendly methods, and focus on customer convenience.

Oxi Fresh achieves world-class results while using 95% less water than many cleaning services. This is thanks to Oxi Fresh's powerful cleaning machine and green products that work in tandem to rapidly break down dirt. Thanks to this process, the green carpet cleaner eliminates the need for massive amounts of water.

This is both good for the environment and also reduces dry times. While many traditional steam carpet cleaners have 12-24 hour dry times, Oxi Fresh's dry times are about one hour. That convenience, coupled with the brand's results and eco-friendly approach, has earned them hundreds of thousands of positive reviews. In addition, the company's support of the nonprofit Water.org —which has now passed $200,000 in donations since 2015—has further cemented the brand as many customers 'go-to' cleaner.

"We are extremely proud of Oxi Fresh's growth this year," said Jonathan Barnett, founder and CEO of Oxi Fresh. "Our dedicated teams and welcoming communities have allowed the company to continue growing for over 15 years. We can't wait to see what the rest of 2022 has in store for us."

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®

Through innovative products and modern technology, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleanings and exceptional results. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and strong processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named as one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has over 460 locations throughout the United States and Canada, with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

