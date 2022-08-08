HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams Announces Its 2023 Color Collection of the Year

Vintage Homestead Color Collection Embodies Stability and Balance

CLEVELAND, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams unveils its 2023 Color Collection of the Year and the distinguished 2023 Color of the Year, created in partnership by the design experts at HGTV® and the paint company that professionals trust. The Vintage Homestead Color Collection is composed of shades filled with balance, hope and comfort.

Inspired by a need to craft a comfortable home that is both elegant and romantic, Darkroom, the 2023 Color of the Year, embodies alluring qualities for the throwback-inspired aesthetic. (PRNewswire)

Available exclusively at Lowe's stores nationwide and on Lowes.com, the designer-inspired Color Collection of the Year includes 10 reviving and comfortable colors that are influenced by heritage and romance, crafting a look that is familiar in an individualistic way. Darkroom, the 2023 Color of the Year, is an alluring and classic shade for an eclectic yet modern look. Customers can use the palette to mix and match colors and designs from the past for a hopeful future and sense of belonging.

"The Vintage Homestead Color Collection offers an effortless look that reveals the importance of being hopeful to find stability and balance," says Ashley Banbury, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams Senior Color Designer. "Our 2023 Color Collection of the Year revives elements from the past that are perfectly paired with vintage, comfortable and classic colors."

Whether you find contentment in living through the romance of the rural lifestyle, or the nostalgia from far-off times, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams offers a Collection for homes that embodies hope, romanticism, tradition, nostalgia, and comfort.

Here is the 2023 Color Collection of the Year, distinguished 2023 Color of the Year and a look at the paint colors that articulate each trend:

2023 Color of the Year, Darkroom (HGSW7083): A black that creates dimension with a purple undertone, inspired by the need to craft a comfortable home that is both elegant and romantic. This alluring shade is classic for the heritage interiors yet modernly retro for the throwback-inspired aesthetic. This is a new neutral perfect for the inside and out.

2023 Color Collection of the Year, Vintage Homestead: This palette showcases contentment in slowing down and discovering the importance of being hopeful to find stability and balance. This Color Collection encourages individuals to rediscover the meaning of home that translates into home design. The combination of familiar tones has been thoughtfully curated by design experts who mix and match color and design from the past for a hopeful future and a sense of belonging.

The colors within the Vintage Homestead Color Collection are available exclusively at your local Lowe's store and on Lowes.com. For more information on HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams 2023 Color Collection of the Year, please visit: https://www.hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com/2023-color-collection-of-the-year

About HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams launched in 2011, uniting the design expertise of HGTV and the legendary quality of Sherwin-Williams paints. HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams delivers premium paints and designer-curated Color Collections that can be mixed and matched in any combination to create whole-home harmony and bring design dreams to life. Available exclusively at Lowe's. For more information visit hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The Consumer Brands Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin.com.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 78 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

