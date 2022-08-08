Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Results Presentation

Presentation and Q&A session scheduled for post-market on Monday, August 15, 2022

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that it plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, August 15, 2022, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation details and webcast link will be available on Ginkgo's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com , and a replay will be made available.

To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit them to @Ginkgo on Twitter (hashtag #GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to investors@ginkgobioworks.com.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit https://www.ginkgobioworks.com/ .

