BioSteel Signs Connor Bedard, Adding Next Generation Rising Hockey Star to its Roster of Elite Athletes

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ("BioSteel") today announced the latest addition to #TeamBioSteel with the signing of Connor Bedard, an elite rising hockey star and top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard intends to promote BioSteel through events, social media, trade marketing, and more as he supports his daily hydration routine with the brand's lineup of zero sugar sports drinks. He will frequently be featured alongside fellow #TeamBioSteel athlete Connor McDavid, who he grew up watching and will join on the ice later this summer at the annual pre-season BioSteel NHL Camp.

Connor's signing highlights the brand's commitment to supporting the daily hydration needs of the next generation of athletes and the critical role of hydration in achieving top performance both on and off the ice.

"As I continue to work to take my game to the next level, I know I have to be smart about what I put into my body, and maintaining a hydration routine is a key priority for me," said Bedard. "Ever since I was introduced to it, I've loved the BioSteel product. Like many younger hockey players, I have been a big admirer of the BioSteel Camp and followed along each summer. I'm humbled to now be an official member of the team, and I couldn't be more excited to participate in Camp this year and take the ice with their support."

"Connor is an elite athlete who represents the next generation of hockey stars, and we couldn't be more excited to officially support him with Clean. Healthy. Hydration™," said John Celenza, Co-Founder of BioSteel. "With Connor officially joining our #TeamBioSteel roster, we're able to double down on our efforts to hydrate the next generation, and we look forward to working with him to show young athletes and fans why a hydration routine is essential both on and off the ice."

Founded in 2009 by Celenza and business partner and NHL veteran Michael Cammalleri, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers looking for a zero-sugar alternative. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients, maintaining product transparency, and delivering essential electrolytes needed to support physical activity. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak, and the range of flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze to keep athletes and health-conscious consumers hydrated throughout the day.

