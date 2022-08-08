AvoMD Strengthens Its Advisory Board with Appointment of Mark Clermont, CEO of Cecelia Health, and former CFO of UpToDate and Wolters Kluwer Health

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Clermont, a visionary leader in digital point-of-care decision support and the Chief Executive Officer of Cecelia Health , has joined the Advisory Board of AvoMD , a company empowering clinicians with point-of-care, decision-making software and evidence-based medicine. Mark brings nearly 30 years of knowledge and experience in building and scaling successful healthcare businesses and technology companies, with experience in population health, value-based care, digital therapeutics, and clinical decision support.

Mark joins AvoMD as the company accelerates its efforts to bring expert, society-based guidelines to the bedside. With AvoMD's no-code content management system, clinicians and hospitals can quickly and collaboratively customize this guidance to fit their own local needs and workflows. Recent partnerships with leading medical societies, such as the American Academy of Family Physicians , Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes , and the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography , underscore these efforts. A free version of AvoMD can be accessed via web browser , mobile app , and the electronic health record .

AvoMD Cofounder and CEO, Dr. Yair Saperstein, commented: "Mark's decision to join our Advisory Board marks a new chapter for AvoMD. His guidance, based on vast experience in scaling healthcare companies – including a category-defining organization – will propel our company forward as a new leader in decision support."

Mark has a proven track record in global growth, operational scaling, integration and transformation across multiple sectors and industries, including leadership positions at several healthcare companies. He played an instrumental role in transforming digital care delivery as the chief financial officer of Lumeon and served as the President of Provant Health, now a part of Quest Diagnostics.

Mark also served as chief financial officer of UpToDate, a company widely-credited with defining clinical decision support. At UpToDate, he led corporate and financial operations of the company, scaling the business until its successful sale to Wolters Kluwer. Post-acquisition, Mark served as the CFO and Vice President of Finance of Wolters Kluwer Health. In addition to his healthcare experience, Mark has held senior leadership positions at Mercer and BNY Mellon.

"AvoMD is aligned with my belief that technology has the potential to improve the healthcare experience for patients, providers, health systems, and beyond," said Mark Clermont. "I am honored to join the Advisory Board and guide AvoMD toward greater adoption of their transformative platform that delivers clinical excellence in an instant."

About AvoMD

AvoMD is a no-code software platform that transforms clinical content – guidelines, algorithms, pathways, and checklists - into "virtual clinical consults" available instantly at the point-of-care on standalone web/mobile apps and in the EHR. Leading societies and health systems partner with AvoMD to transform authoritative clinical expertise into instant expert guidance at the bedside. Studies show that AvoMD improves outcomes, saves costs, and saves clinicians ~50% of their time in accessing and using information at the point-of-care.

Learn more here: www.avomd.com

Email us here: info@avomd.io

