The Black Girl Magic Digital Summit Returns and Streaming on Prime Video

Boss Women Media and Amazon's Black Business Accelerator come together to bring powerful programming to Black women everywhere

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boss Women Media's Black Girl Magic Digital Summit is returning for its fourth consecutive year of programming and has teamed up with Amazon's Black Business Accelerator (BBA) to showcase inspiring conversations with Black women entrepreneurs and leaders. The summit exists to educate, empower, and equip black women for more by sharing resources, stories, and building a community of powerful allies. The Black Girl Magic Summit is set to premiere on Saturday, August 27 on Prime Video.

Key speakers for this year's digital summit include Allyson Felix, Meena Harris, Aurora James, and from Prime Video's Harlem, Meagan Good. In addition, the summit will feature conversations with business owners and members of Amazon's Black Business Accelerator:

Pauline Idogho, Founder and CEO of Mocktail Club

Ranay Orton , Founder and CEO of Glow by Daye

Angel Johnson , Founder and CEO of ICONI Leggings

Tracy Pickett , Founder and CEO of Hairbrella

Shennel Fuller , Founder and CEO of Miles and Milan

Melissa Orijin, Co-Founder of Orijin Bees

Renee Manzari , Founder and CEO, Livity Yoga

Boss Women Media also partnered with Tai Beauchamp, Lady Jade, Codie Oliver, and Mattie James as Brand Ambassadors for the summit. Each of these influential women will also be hosting a Watch Party in each of their cities (Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta) to promote the premiere of the summit and support the women of color in their communities.

Summit panel sessions were pre-recorded in Los Angeles on July 26 at Brigid Coulter's Blackbird House , a place that centers on fostering productivity, well-being, creativity, and advocacy. Women students from the Howard Entertainment Program powered by Amazon Studios, joined in-person at Blackbird House as the summit's live audience. The women in attendance were able to meet with speakers and influencers, allowing for a day full of connections and conversations.

"I am so thrilled that we are able to bring another great year of programming and content for The Black Girl Magic Summit to women across the U.S. and the world," said Marty McDonald, Founder and CEO of Boss Women Media. "Amazon's Black Business Accelerator is a crucial partner for us, and their continued dedication to the furtherment of Black women allows us to bring in dynamic speakers and experiences while making it accessible for just about anyone through Prime Video. We're excited for women of color everywhere to join us later this month on a journey of empowerment and evolution."

Amazon's Black Business Accelerator (BBA) helps Black-owned businesses to grow with dedicated resources designed to help them find success selling in Amazon's store. This suite of resources includes financial assistance, business education and coaching, and marketing and promotional support. Amazon's BBA is proud to sponsor this year's Black Girl Magic Summit to help share the inspiring stories of the Black-owned small business owners and as part of Amazon's ongoing commitment to empowering and supporting Black-owned businesses. To learn more about the BBA, visit amazon.com/bba.

For more information on Boss Women Media, The Black Girl Magic Digital Summit, and Amazon BBA's involvement, visit www.BossWomen.org/BlackGirlMagic. Watch the premiere of The Black Girl Magic Summit on Saturday, August 27 on Prime Video.

About Boss Women Media

Boss Women Media is an online membership platform & offline women's empowerment & educational community. We create event experiences for women to connect through summits, conferences, and networking opportunities. For more information on Boss Women Media and its initiatives visit www.BossWomen.org.

