Atlantic Dialysis Management Services, LLC Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

COLLEGE POINT, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Dialysis Management Services, LLC ("ADMS") has become aware of a data security incident that may have impacted certain protected health information belonging to certain patients.

On June 9, 2022, ADMS discovered certain unauthorized activity within its computer systems. Upon discovery, ADMS immediately secured its network, reset passwords, and engaged a third-party forensic firm to investigate the incident. Following a thorough investigation, ADMS confirmed that a limited amount of patient information may have been accessed in connection with this incident.

The type of information contained within the affected data included patient names, addresses, social security numbers, dates of birth, medical diagnosis and treatment information, health insurance information, and prescription information. Importantly, the information potentially impacted may vary for each individual, and may include all, or just one, of the above-listed types of information.

At this time, ADMS is not aware of any evidence to suggest that any information has been misused. However, However, ADMS was unable to rule out the possibility that the information could have been accessed. Therefore, in an abundance of caution, ADMS has partnered with third-party computer forensic company to perform a thorough review of the affected information to identify, and subsequently notify all potentially affected individuals.

Additionally, in response to this incident, ADMS has implemented additional security measures within its network and facilities and is reviewing its current policies and procedures related to data security. Although ADMS has no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of information as a result of this incident, patients are nonetheless encouraged to monitor their account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Patients may also wish to contact the three major credit agencies to place a fraud alert on their credit report – the credit agencies' contact information is: Equifax (888-378-4329); TransUnion (833-395-6938); and Experian (888-397-3472).

ADMS has established a hotline to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. ADMS can be reached by phone at 1-718-483-7403, by email at Contact@atlanticdialysis.com, or by writing to 2314 College Point Blvd., Flushing, NY 11356. Additional information is available at https://www.atlanticdialysis.com.

The privacy and protection of information is a top priority for ADMS, and we deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

Media Contact:

Name: Ricardo Sime

Email: rsime@atlanticdialysis.com

View original content:

SOURCE Atlantic Dialysis Management Services, LLC