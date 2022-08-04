Omega Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress

FDA Clearance of IND Application for OTX-2002, the First Ever Epigenomic Controller, for MYC Driven Hepatocellular Carcinoma Received

Launch of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Under the MYCHELANGELO TM Clinical Program in Patients Expected in 2H'22

Data from Preclinical Studies Show Promising Anti-Tumor Activity and Loss of Cancer Cell Viability Achieved Through Pre-Transcriptional Downregulation of MYC Gene Expression

$173.7 Million in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities at End of Second Quarter

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) ("Omega"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the first systematic approach to use mRNA therapeutics as a new class of programmable epigenetic medicines by leveraging its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and highlighted recent Company progress.

"This has been an exciting second quarter for Omega, in which we were thrilled to receive FDA clearance of our first IND application for OTX-2002, representing the first ever Omega Epigenomic ControllerTM, a new class of programmable mRNA therapeutics. This is a critical milestone for Omega as we enter our next phase of growth and reflects our pioneering work to realize the potential of epigenomic programming," said Mahesh Karande, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omega Therapeutics. "Additionally, we were also pleased to share exciting, new supportive preclinical data, both from our lead program OTX-2002 in hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as from another program in our pipeline focused on non-small cell lung cancer, a potential future indication. We look forward to continuing this momentum as we enter the clinic in the second half of this year and further exploring the broad ranging capabilities of our novel platform in additional therapeutic areas."

Recent Business Highlights

Development Pipeline and Platform

Received FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) application for OTX-2002, the First Omega Epigenomic Controller TM (OEC), for MYC driven Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC): OTX-2002 is a novel, engineered, and programmable mRNA therapeutic designed to downregulate c-Myc (MYC) expression pre-transcriptionally through epigenetic modulation while potentially overcoming MYC autoregulation. This represents the first ever epigenomic controller, a new class of programmable mRNA therapeutics, to receive IND clearance.

On Track to Launch a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Under the MYCHELANGELO TM Clinical Trial Program in HCC patients in the 2H'22: The study consists of Part 1 (OTX-2002 as monotherapy) and Part 2 (OTX-2002 combined with standards of care in HCC). The Phase 1/2 trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary antitumor activity of OTX-2002 as a monotherapy and in combination with standard of care therapies in patients with relapsed or refractory HCC and other solid tumor types known for association with the MYC oncogene. The study is expected to enroll approximately 190 patients at clinical trial sites in the United States , Asia , and Europe and the Company expects to dose the first patient during the fourth quarter of 2022.

New OTX-2002 Preclinical Data Presented at Three Major Medical Meetings Show Robust In Vivo Efficacy and In Vitro Loss of Cancer Cell Viability:

Additional OEC Development : Beyond HCC and NSCLC, the Company is advancing multiple programs through preclinical studies spanning oncology, multigenic diseases including immunology, regenerative medicine, and select monogenic diseases.

OMEGA Epigenomic ProgrammingTM Platform: Omega is creating a new generation of programmable mRNA medicines that are designed to control the fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to normal levels without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Omega has developed a highly rational and deterministic approach to drug design that enables the Company to rapidly develop and optimize novel OECs with high target specificity to durably tune the expression of single or multiple genes. Omega is advancing multiple preclinical development programs spanning oncology, multigenic diseases including immunology, regenerative medicine, and select monogenic diseases.

Corporate

Joshua Reed Appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Reed brings over 25 years of successful and diverse corporate and financial operations experience including capital raising, business development, and investor relations.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $173.7 million.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $19.4 million, compared to $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The $8.2 million increase in R&D expense was primarily driven by an increase in personnel-related expenses, external manufacturing costs, and study costs in support of the advancement of our programs

General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $6.2 million, compared to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. The $2.6 million increase in G&A expense was primarily driven by an increase in personnel-related expenses to support business growth.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $25.9 million, compared to $15.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, driven predominantly by increased R&D and G&A expenses to support the Company's growth and operations as a public company.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, founded by Flagship Pioneering, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the first systematic approach to use mRNA therapeutics as a new class of programmable epigenetic medicines. The company's OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, the mechanism that controls gene expression and every aspect of an organism's life from cell genesis, growth, and differentiation to cell death. Using a suite of technologies, paired with Omega's process of systematic, rational, and integrative drug design, the OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a normal range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Omega's modular and programmable mRNA medicines, Omega Epigenomic Controllers™, are designed to target specific epigenomic loci within insulated genomic domains, EpiZips, from amongst thousands of unique, mapped, and validated genome-wide DNA-sequences, with high specificity to durably tune single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through Precision Genomic Control™. Omega is currently advancing a broad pipeline of development candidates spanning a range of disease areas, including oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, and select monogenic diseases, including alopecia.

For more information, visit omegatherapeutics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss (thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2022



2021



2022



2021

Collaboration revenue from related party $ 476



$ —



$ 743



$ —

























Operating expenses:





















Research and development

19,387





11,184





33,659





20,933

General and administrative

6,202





3,637





11,336





6,452

Related party expense, net

741





384





1,562





763

Total operating expenses

26,330





15,205





46,557





28,148

Loss from operations

(25,854)





(15,205)





(45,814)





(28,148)

Other expense, net:





















Interest expense, net

(55)





(190)





(210)





(402)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

—





(11)





—





(340)

Other expense, net

(3)





(4)





(52)





(8)

Total other expense, net

(58)





(205)





(262)





(750)

Net loss $ (25,912)



$ (15,410)



$ (46,076)



$ (28,898)

Net loss per common stock attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.54)



$ (3.36)



$ (0.96)



$ (6.36)

Weighted-average common stock used in net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

47,849,639





4,588,500





47,828,594





4,542,832

Comprehensive loss:





















Net loss $ (25,912)



$ (15,410)



$ (46,076)



$ (28,898)

Other comprehensive loss:





















Unrealized loss on marketable securities

(147)





—





(944)





—

Comprehensive loss $ (26,059)



$ (15,410)



$ (47,020)



$ (28,898)



Omega Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands)



June 30,



December 31,





2022



2021



Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,857



$ 186,482

Marketable securities

82,808





38,845

Other assets

19,381





8,006

Total assets $ 193,046



$ 233,333

Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Liabilities $ 35,662



$ 32,705

Stockholders' equity

157,384





200,628

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 193,046



$ 233,333





















