Retirees can rely on annuities as a source of guaranteed income for life

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts recognizes June as Annuity Awareness Month

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With industry surveys showing that most retirees' #1 fear is running out of money,1 Insurance Agency Marketing Services, Inc. (IAMS) is pleased to highlight Annuity Awareness Month and the importance of annuities as a vehicle for secure retirement income.

Annuities play a key role as a safe money alternative for many seniors, especially in a volatile market environment.

On Monday, July 11, IAMS' Executive Vice President and General Counsel Chris Conroy joined Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts at the State Capitol in Lincoln to declare June Annuity Awareness Month in Nebraska.

"Annuities play a critical role as a safe money alternative for so many seniors, especially in our current environment of market volatility," Conroy said. "With nearly 70,000 Nebraskans reaching age 65 each year, we want to do everything we can to help protect their hard-earned dollars and help them retire with financial dignity."

Annuities – insurance contracts that provide a guaranteed amount of money on a periodic basis for a specified length of time – are invaluable as a source of income you cannot outlive.

They deliver:

Principal protection in a time of high market uncertainty

Earnings on contributions that grow tax-free

Guaranteed death benefits

Ricketts signed an official proclamation during the July 11 ceremony. "Thank you for highlighting the importance of financial literacy and annuities in retirement planning," he said. "Especially in our aging society, it's important for people to be prepared."

About IAMS, Inc.

Insurance Agency Marketing Services, Inc., an independent insurance brokerage agency, is committed to the principles of service, integrity, and professionalism while providing our valued agents the highest quality of service and with a goal of exceeding expectations. Building trust and fostering lasting relationships are the essence of who we are and a fundamental part of our company values.

Charles Heuring founded IAMS in 1986 with service to producers as its centerpiece. He felt there was a real opportunity to build an organization around the idea of making the producer feel at home. Over the past thirty-six years, the success of IAMS Inc. has been a product of that ongoing focus.

