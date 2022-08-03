NAAB RADIO IS GIVING INDEPENDENT ARTISTS THE SPOTLIGHT DURING IHEART RADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL WEEKEND!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAAB Radio, an iHeart Radio Station, is proud to provide independent artists the opportunity of lifetime by performing on the big stage. The NAAB Radio Indie Artist Music Festival will be held on September 24, 2022, in alignment with the biggest stars at the iHeart Radio Music Festival being held in Las Vegas.

(PRNewsfoto/NAAB RADIO) (PRNewswire)

Hosts include Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Flavor Flav, Special Invited Guest Host-BET Awards Best New Artist LATTO, and Mega Producer PRESSPLAYY that has worked with some of the biggest stars which include Tiffany Haddish, Jadakiss, E-40, Jeezy, Nipsey Hussle, Eddie Griffin, DC Young Fly and many more!

Being held at the Cox Pavilion on the UNLV Campus, this arena has 78,300 square feet with the capacity of over 18,000 seats. With this type of platform, independent artists will surely have the opportunity of a lifetime to perform in front of a huge audience which will include Music Industry Executives, Radio Personalities, and some of the biggest media outlets.

In addition, each artist performing will have the opportunity to receive a live interview on NAAB Radio, iHeart Radio, local radio stations, and interviews from All Hip Hop, Hip Hop Since 1987, Hip Hop Weekly, This is 50, The Source, Hype Magazine, Disrupt, Verna Magazine, Vents Magazine, The UBJ, Mustique Magazine, The Scoop Beats, Clout News, XttraWave Magazine, Chill Out Radio, and many more! Further enhancing an artist's exposure, this music festival will be aired live on the all new NAAB TV Channel streaming Apple TV, Roku TV, Fire TV and android TV.as will as OIS and android mobile.

Special Guests Bash Bash and Truth Hurts among many others will be in attendance for this spectacular event. Don't miss a special live performance from R&B Legendary group Jodeci that will electrify the stage.

Artists that wish to perform may contact indieartist@naabradio.com or call 1-800-672-9001 for more information.

Want to showcase your business at our event and maximize your exposure? We would love to hear from you! Contact us at sponsorship@naabradio.com

This music festival is like no other as it is truly dedicated on providing artists a platform to shine on a major syndicated radio station with a world-wide audience on iHeart Radio. We can't wait to see you there! https://sites.google.com/view/naabradio/home

NAAB Radio Where the World Is Listening.

Live on www.naabradio.com and www.iheart.com

