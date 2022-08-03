InventHelp Inventor Develops Motorcycle Chain Cleaning Device (NPL-408)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love motorcycles and since I own three of them, it is important to me to keep them clean and show ready," said the inventor from North Fort Myers, Fla. "I thought of this idea to help clean the chain on a motorcycle and eliminate the mess that comes with this task."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He invented the patent-pending MOTORCYCLE CHAIN CLEANER that encloses the chain with a solvent being added along with brushing action. This would scrub, degrease, and clean the chain without spilling a drop of solution. It could help speed up the chain-cleaning operation with top-quality results and help eliminate money spent on professional cleaning services. Additionally, this could help extend the life of a chain and provide peace of mind for safety-conscious motorcyclists.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NPL-408, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp