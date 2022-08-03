Cruisebound and Uplift Create Exclusive Partnership to Offer Buy Now Pay Later Payment Option

Uplift the leading payment installment provider selected by Cruisebound

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruisebound and Uplift , the leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution for the world's top travel and retail brands, have created an exclusive partnership to offer customers payment installments on all bookings.

Cruisebound is focused on bringing the joy of cruising to all travelers. Customers can easily book cruises with every major cruise company online versus through a traditional method. Cruisebound customers can book cruises for every vacation need from family-friendly trips to a once-in-a-lifetime Alaska adventure - Cruisebound makes it easy to arrange and manage all types of cruise vacations.

This new payment offering provides customers the benefit of reserving cruise experiences by spreading the cost over easy monthly payments. Additionally, through Uplift's pay over time option, customers can easily upgrade to a larger cabin class, add on-board amenities or shore excursions for only a few extra dollars a month.

Uplift partners with over 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel providers to help more consumers make meaningful purchases and experience the travel that they deserve.

"Our customers expect flexible payment options when booking cruises, including the ability to finance their ultimate vacation," said Claire Gibbons, VP of Product at Cruisebound. "We are excited to partner with Uplift given their deep expertise and knowledge of the travel and cruise industries. We know our customers will be thrilled with this offering."

"With Cruisebound's innovative approach to booking a cruise vacation combined with Uplift's travel-focused payment options, consumers will be able to book and enjoy an elevated vacation experience," said Rob Borden, SVP of Commercial & Cruise.

Uplift is integrated into the Cruisebound booking platform providing a frictionless experience for customers to book with Uplift's surprise-free flexible payment options through a quick application.

With Uplift there are no fees including no late fees or prepayment penalties and customers can book now and spread the cost over affordable monthly payments, rather than paying in full at one time. Customers see the total cost of their purchase upfront including the monthly payment amount and may select from a variety of monthly installment term lengths.

Uplift's Buy Now Pay Later flexible payment options are now available for booking on https://www.cruisebound.com/ .

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com.

